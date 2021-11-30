When someone we care about is suffering a loss, we want to offer comfort while avoiding saying “the wrong thing.”
“I think this is something people struggle with the most,” said Jennifer Yarnell, PhD, Geisinger. “They want to help. They want to support. and probably the predominant feeling is, ‘I want to fix your pain.’ and you can’t. It’s impossible.”
She suggests simply saying: I am here for anything you need.
“That simple statement is comforting for most people because they do not want a solution, because there is no solution to pain,” Yarnell said. “But knowing someone is there can be comforting because pain is such an isolating experience. I think that’s probably the most distressing part of grief, that feeling of being alone.”
“It helps to be willing to just say, ‘Hey, I know this is your first Christmas without that person. How are you doing? Do you have a place to go?’” said Andrea Runkle, MSW, social worker, Hospice of Evangelical. “When you’re grieving a loss of somebody, you just want somebody to ask you how you’re doing, or say it’s okay to be sad or fall apart.”
If people invite a grieving person to a holiday meal, it helps to let them know it’s okay if they want to leave early if needed.
“When you’re grieving, those grief moments hit you like a wave out of nowhere sometimes, and they can be big or small,” Runkle said.
So accept an invitation, but have a plan. Drive with a friend who is willing to leave when you need to. Or drive yourself. Let your host know you may need to escape to the bathroom to collect yourself.
“Just make sure you have that plan if you run into a rough spot,” Runkle said, “because it does happen.”
Supporting a friend in their grief means letting that person take the lead, said Ashley Stensland, CVA, volunteer and bereavement coordinator, UPMC. Hold your criticisms and judgments of how they’re grieving, and understand that the most important thing you can do is let them be sad.
“That goes against everything in our being as humans because we don’t want to watch someone be sad,” Stensland said.
Our job is not to make people feel better, she said, but to be a presence for them, to let them voice their sorrow.
“Even if they’re saying things that are hard for us to hear, like, ‘I’m so sad without my person,’ knowing they are heard is one of the biggest gifts we can give them,” Stensland said. “When they feel they’re being heard is when they feel loved.”
