Is it possible for a hunting season to be both winding down and winding up at the same time?
For Pennsylvania’s early archery deer season, the answer is yes. While it is true the season will be coming to an end on Nov. 18, unlike most hunting seasons, things are often more exciting near the end of the season than the beginning. The reason for this is simple.
The rut.
The rut, also known as the whitetail breeding season, is a very unusual time of the year. It’s at this time that the typically shy and reclusive whitetail deer appears to throw all caution to the wind, as animal movement will be at its highest peak of the entire year.
For example, let’s take a look at the lifestyle of the average mature whitetail buck.
Most of the year a buck travels very little, moving only between resting areas and feeding areas. The average buck simply wants to be alone, or possibly hang out with another buck or two, doing little more than feeding and sleeping.
Suddenly, the scent of a female about to go into estrus hits the air, and the mature buck lose all control. This once-confirmed bachelor is wanting female company and is willing to go great distances to find it. An animal that just a few days ago wanted nothing more than to eat and sleep, is suddenly on the move both night and day, hunting for a receptive female, crossing highways, towns, and even rivers if necessary to meet his goal of finding the ladies.
How does the female of the species respond? Until the doe is absolutely ready to breed, she will often shy away from a buck’s attention, even fleeing if she feels it’s needed.
Groups of does that traveled together ever since having their fawns will begin to break up, as does that are not yet in estrus will avoid those that are in hopes of keeping away from any pursuing males.
What is the world left with? An entire deer population that is now bounding around unpredictably both night and day. Think about it and remember over the years how you’ve read stories or seen news clips about deer crashing through homes or businesses for no apparent reason?
Well, friends, odds are good it was this time of the year and, in one way or another, it was related to the rut.
What does all of this mean for area residents? Well, if you are a motorist, it means to be extra cautious as the number of vehicle collisions with deer is about to skyrocket.
If you’re a bow hunter, it means your odds of seeing deer, especially big mature bucks, are better now than at any other time of the year. That being said, it’s simple logic to say the more time a hunter can commit to being afield, the better their odds of tagging a whitetail.
Haven’t seen a buck all season? Don’t give up. The season may be winding down, but the deer are winding up. Put those chores on hold, for this bow hunter, for now, is the time to be out in Penn’s Woods enjoying nature at its finest.
Good luck and, as always, hunt safely.