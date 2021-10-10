SELINSGROVE — To say the Sound of the Gospel Church had humble beginnings is not an understatement.
Fifty years ago, 43 members of the fledgling congregation gathered at the Monroe Grange for their first services under the leadership of the Rev. B.C. Threet. They paid $6 per service in rent.
Nancy Wiles, now 81, and her late husband Paul were founding members. “It wasn’t exactly the cleanest place,” Wiles said with a laugh, “We had to knock the flies off the window.”
Diane Weikel, who was 9 years old at the time, said they would have service upstairs and then the kids would go to their Sunday school classes in the basement. “Even in the winter, we actually had to go out the front door and go into the basement from the outside door,” she said. On that level were several classrooms, divided by shower curtains and rustic wooden beams, but there was a dirt floor and there was no indoor plumbing.
In 1970, the adjacent property was purchased and the building of a new church began. The first service in the new building was on April 2, 1972, with 150 in attendance. On April 30, 450 attended a dedication service that included the very first presentation by the newly-formed choir. The congregation rallied behind a common goal: to win lost souls for Christ.
According to Weikel, the congregants — including her father, Elmer Weikel, and Paul Wiles — stepped up in many ways to do any work they could to save on costs. Weikel’s mom, Evelyn, worked as church secretary. Paul Wiles served as treasurer for several years. The new property included space for tent meetings, picnics, and Sunday evening volleyball games.
Weikel remembers when the church began to grow, and chairs had to be added during special services. As a result, they added more classrooms, extra bathrooms, and sanctuary space.
Not only has the church continued to expand its membership, it has also continued its work for the community by beginning a food bank in the 1990s and transporting nearby nursing home residents to church on Sundays.
As she continued to reminisce, Weikel recalled reciting the books of the Bible in junior church and all the fun things they did in the youth group and how the pastor’s wife would play the accordion, organ and piano, while the pastor played his guitar, as they led the singing during the church’s gatherings.
Rondalynn Apple, Weikel’s sister, shared memories that have strengthened her own faith. “In general, I remember the many faithful men and women serving the Lord, my parents among them,” she said. “As a young person growing up, they were wonderful examples for me.”
Apple is grateful for the strong spiritual leadership that has been present since day one and that the mission has not changed.
“We believe there is only one true and living God and the purpose and mission of our church remains the same today as it was 50 years ago, and that is my hope and prayer for our church today — to spread the gospel so that everyone can accept the gift of salvation to have everlasting life in heaven.”
Weikel gets emotional when she thinks about the 50 years of relationships she has built and the wonderful memories the church has given her. “What we go through, we go through as a church,” she said. “It’s family.”
As she looks to the future, she hopes to see the church grow again, and hopes it will be known in the community as “a church that stands on the truth of the Bible,” Wiles concurs.
“I hope we can go on and serve the Lord the way He wants us to,” she said. “That’s my desire for the church.”
Over its 50 years of existence, the church has had three other pastors: the Rev. Dr. Todd Zike, Pastor Toby Jeffries, and current Pastor Kenny Cousar, having served for the past five and a half years.
“I love that our church family wants the Word of God to be preached each week,” Cousar said.
“I believe our mission is to follow Jesus humbly and boldly at the same time,” he said. “Humbly because we recognize that we are saved by God’s grace — we didn’t deserve it, and yet salvation through faith in Jesus Christ is a gift He has given to us and boldly because we know that the gospel of Jesus Christ we proclaim is the power of God unto salvation for everyone who believes, as it says in Roman 1:16.
“My desire is that we would continue to follow Jesus in this way until He returns or calls us home.”
The church will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a homecoming service beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 17. Dinner and a time of fellowship will follow.
“We hope to have members, past and present, here to celebrate God’s faithfulness to this congregation over the years,” said Cousar.