On the last Sunday before Christmas every year, our church hosts an All-Church Dinner and Christmas Pageant — put-on mostly by the younger children. This year was no different. The dinner and pageant were planned. The dinner was filled with tasty comfort food and when we had eaten our fill, we retreated to the Sanctuary for the annual telling of the Christmas Story. Our pageants are not monstrous stage productions. They’re typically led by loving parents who coordinate a few practices and, no matter how simple or complex, the beautiful message remains the same. Perfection is not a goal, so the presentation almost always includes a few fidgeting sheep, distracted angels, sometimes a wise man in tears, of course, a Mary and Joseph. This year, they were portrayed by 4-year old cousins, who sometimes like each other and sometimes don’t.
A few of the pictures captured at the “production” show the disdain on Mary’s face as Joseph decided to lasso a nearby poinsettia using the rope he wore as a belt around his robe. There sat Mary. On the step. Eyes rolling. Baby in her lap, just over it all. We — some of the adults — have laughed heartily about Mary and her look of frustration with Joseph.
This week I read a story describing the manger, the place where Mary gave birth to Jesus, and how it may not have been the tidy place we likely have imagined it to be. However, I’m not sure. Perhaps it had been cleaned-up? Maybe the inn keeper was fastidious about the cleanliness of the barn? We do not know. Maybe it housed multiple types of animals? What about chickens? Wouldn’t there have been chickens? I rarely see chickens in modern manger displays.
What we do know is the reason for the story. No matter the details, no matter how it is portrayed, our faith, and therefore our belief, is the same.
We believe Love incarnate came down at Christmas.
There are many in our faith tradition who believe that God’s sole purpose for Christ’s birth was to bring forth love for one another, calling us all, no matter how different we are or what different beliefs we have — calling us all to love one another. It is God’s love incarnate in Jesus the Christ child, who brings that love to life. It doesn’t matter if Christ’s birth was in a stable or a barn or a cave or whatever that place was that night that we celebrate.
What if Mary had a moment of frustration? What if the place did smell? What if it was noisy? What if a narrator messed up the lines when sharing the story? What if a wise man ran off the stage crying?
The true meaning of the Christ’s birth does not change. Love came down at Christmas.
There is an Elvis Presley song I remember from my childhood, “O, Why Can’t Everyday Be Like Christmas?” It’s one of my favorites because it asks a great question. Christmas seems to evoke this feeling of love and charity, of grace and peace, and I believe these are the gifts of not just the season, but for each and every day of our life. If we but love all our neighbors — those who share our faith, those of other faith beliefs and, especially, those of no faith beliefs, then what the Christmas story tells us happened in a stable/barn/cave will forever be true. Love did come down at Christmas and forever changed us and the world around us, if we but live into the story’s true meaning.
This world we live in has many challenges, hurts and sadnesses. Life is not some pretty, sunny depiction o life. It is, however, the place in which we — you and me — all of us have the responsibility to make it better through living out the story’s purpose.
No matter how it is told or how we get there, live-in to the story and love one another. and in this way, everyday can and will be like Christmas. Sometimes dirty and messy, sometimes smelly and frustrating, but always and forever filled with love. We have the power within us to make a difference, and that is the message I believe came down on this day. Merry Christmas.
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo is pastor at Saint Paul’s Community United Church of Christ in Milton. Email him at pastortim@spuccwm.org