It was just breaking day and shadows still covered much of the walking trail I was following. Looking ahead, I spotted movement but was unsure of the source. Perhaps a feral cat, possibly an opossum, I just wasn’t sure.
Continuing on I once again spotted movement coming in my direction. Always enjoying a close encounter with wildlife, I decided to stop walking and see how close the approaching creature would come. Studying the animal’s shuffling gait, I guessed it was a skunk, and sure enough, I was right.
Thinking the animal would soon feel my presence, I remained still. With the animal now only about 12 feet away and closing in, I decided it was time to make my location known. Speaking softly, I wished the animal a good morning. At the sound of my voice it stopped, then moved to the far edge of the trail. It then passed by, presumably on its way home after a night of foraging.
Best known for its ability to release a noxious odor, many people fear the striped skunk, thinking it goes through life looking for people and other animals to spray. The truth is, the skunk is typically a mild-mannered animal, simply looking to go about its life without being disturbed. Assuming it’s a healthy animal, if left alone and not harassed or frightened, a skunk will have no reason to spray.
The striped skunk is commonly found throughout Pennsylvania. Woodlands, swamps, agricultural areas and urban settings can all be the home of this mild-mannered creature.
Most active at dusk and dawn, skunks can be encountered at any time of the day or night as the creatures search for food, with most activity taking place after dark.
An omnivore, the skunk will consume a wide variety of foods. Fruits and vegetables, insects, carrion, salamanders, bird eggs and even very young chicks are all possible food sources. Left uncontrolled, skunks have been known to be detrimental to ground-nesting birds due to their fondness of eggs.
As far as appearance goes, most striped skunks are basically black with a white stripe on their back and head. This color can and will vary from animal to animal. Size depends upon age, sex and local food sources, with a weight of 12 pounds considered to be about the maximum. Skunks are slow movers, typically ambling along at a slow, clumsy-appearing walk.
The male takes no part in rearing the young, typically being driven off by the female shortly after breeding. Gestation takes 60 days after which the female will deliver on average 5 to 7 young. Blind and without fur, the young will weigh less than an ounce at birth and be completely dependent upon the mother. Within three weeks, the scent glands become active, with the eyes opening at 4 weeks. By the age of 8 weeks, the young will be accompanying the mother as she forages for food. These family groups will often begin to break up in the fall as the youngsters begin to strike out on their own. Though not a hibernator, the skunk does have the ability to den up, resting peacefully for weeks at a time during severe weather.
Skunks have proven to live ten years or more in captivity, however in the wild death often occurs in the first two years, as the skunk faces not only predators such as bobcats, fox and coyotes, but also a long list of diseases and parasites that can take a toll. The automobile accounts for many skunk deaths in urban areas, leaving behind that musky smell that we all know.
Skunks are not to be feared, simply respected and left to themselves so that they can fulfill their role in nature just like any other creature.