DANVILLE — If you pick apart owl pellets — that bird’s regurgitations that are similar to a cat hairball — you can find tiny bones of mice or moles the owl consumed.
That’s not something most people learn in school, but it is something that kids enrolled in the Montour County 4-H Outdoor Explorers have found interesting.
Then there are the pond studies and tree identification games. Sometimes these young outdoor explorers learn about outdoor survival tactics.
“We study a pond. There are so many frogs, tadpoles. There’s even a beaver that lives there,” said Fiona Martin, 14, a member for about four or five years.
The Outdoor Explorers group is holding its kickoff meeting for 2022 on Jan. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Montour Preserve Environmental Education Center. The club is for youths 5 to 18 years old from Montour and surrounding counties.
In its call for youths to join, the club issued a release inquiring, “Do you like hiking and spending time in nature? How about mucking in ponds and making art outdoors?”
In the 4-H Outdoor Explorers, kids also can learn about birds of prey, fossils, animal tracks, nests, trees and invasive species.
“We do go outside and get close looks at nature, trees,” Fiona said, adding they also got to see a bald eagle nest.
“We do wildlife, plant life,” said Heidi Heim, the club’s leader. “Our goal is getting the kids out in nature.”
Fiona said club members can suggest hikes. As a result, Heim said, last year they hiked in the Roaring Creek Watershed in Weiser State Forest.
Fiona’s sister, Adele Martin, 12, said the group also visits the Montour Preserve’s sugar shack during maple syrup season.
Pond study a favorite
Heim said the kids also keep nature journals and submit them to the Montour-DeLong Fair. But, she said, the pond study is one of the favorites.
Adele said that when they visit a pond, they keep some tadpoles in a container of water to study them. They let them go at the end of the day.
Millie Nichols, 13, a member for seven years, likes to do drawings there.
“I drew a little frog with a lily pad on its head,” she said.
Besides the pond study, Fiona also likes the environmental center at the Montour Preserve, where they can learn about wildlife.
Millie also likes the tree identification game, in which one member leads a blindfolded partner to a tree to hug. They return to their starting spot and the blindfold is removed. The partner then has to locate the tree he or she hugged.
Then there are the camping trips, which, in the previous two years, were not quite the same.
“In 2020, we had to do a virtual camp,” said Robin Oberdorf, Montour County 4-H educator and leader of some of 4-H clubs.
She said last year, the group held a day camp. The leaders are planning a resumption of normal camping this year, unless high COVID numbers prevent it.
The Outdoor Explorers are mostly from Montour County, though some come from Northumberland and Columbia counties, which don’t have similar programs. There are about 25 participants in the club. Besides Heim and Oberdorf, other leaders of the club are Jasmyn Winey and Julie Pringle.
Oberdorf said that besides the Outdoor Explorers, kids can join other 4-H clubs available to them in Montour, Columbia, Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Lycoming and Lackawanna counties. About 150 kids are involved in those clubs.
Oberdorf, who runs all of the clubs, said there are up to 16 in such areas as expressive arts, STEM, equine, environmental science, livestock, woodworking, shooting sports and small engine repair.
“For a $20 registration, they can join as many clubs as they want,” Oberdorf said.
Anyone who would like more information about the program can contact Heim at 570-951-2801 or heimswoods@yahoo.com, or Oberdorf at 570-951-6670 or rdo5083@psu.edu.