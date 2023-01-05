Despite Pennsylvania House Republicans holding a current 101-99 voting majority, state Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Democrat from Berks County, was elected as the new speaker on Tuesday.
Sixteen Republican members had to vote for Rozzi to get the nod. They had to take a full step over a line so few in politics are willing to cross these days, and vote for someone from the opposing party.
The true beauty of Tuesday’s proceedings was in what happened next. Rozzi proclaimed his desire to work down the middle, even invoking the word “independent” in the process.
“While there has been a lot of discussions about making history with (Tuesday’s) vote, I do not want to disappoint. The commonwealth that is home to Independence Hall will now be home to this commonwealth’s first independent speaker of the House,” Rozzi said. “I pledge to caucus with neither the Republicans nor the Democrats.
“My staff will be made up of people from both parties. I pledge my allegiance and my loyalty to no interest in this building, to no interest in our politics. I pledge my loyalty to the people of the commonwealth. The people who are tired of the hyper-partisanship from both parties.”
Political division in the United States is obvious and troublesome. It has led to less-than-worthy candidates leaning hard into that division in hopes of earning enough votes to be elected. It has worked in some cases.
It led to state House Republican Leader Rep. Bryan Cutler, Lancaster County, and state House Democrat Leader Rep. Joanna McClinton, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, each declaring themselves House speakers and setting dates for special elections to fill vacancies. That fight, in a surprise to nobody, is going to court.
The division is so great that at the national level, it led to a treasonous attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, the kind of event that plays out in third-world countries, not the United States.
Rozzi’s notion to have a diverse staff and loyalty to no interest in the building or politics is beyond refreshing.
Time will tell if Rozzi follows through, if the Republicans who helped to elect him want to play ball, if this bipartisan effort can gain more followers, or if it’s all just rhetoric.
We hope it’s all of the former and none of the latter.
Rozzi’s battlecry Tuesday is what Pennsylvania and America need right now.