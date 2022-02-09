County will apply to get pump track funds
DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners decided Tuesday to put the county's name on a grant application to help construct a pump track for bicyclists at Hopewell Park.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), which operates public parks in the county, had applied for the $125,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). DCNR approved the grant on the condition MARC own or lease the property, or the county apply for the project grant.
Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said in the past county officials would be more comfortable with applying for the grant than with a lease agreement.
The grant, matched by local donations and other funds, will pay for construction of an asphalt paved pump track, as well as the renovation of existing parking areas, renovation of existing dirt jumps and pump track area, construction of new handicapped-accessible parking areas and access routes, construction of bicycle skills areas, stormwater management measures, site landscaping and project signage.
— JOE SYLVESTER
Motorcycle group to hold soup sale to benefit children
DANVILLE — The Montour Motorcycle Riders will hold a Ham & Bean Soup Sale on Feb. 19 at the Danville American Legion.
The sale is drive-through service only, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until sold out. The soup is $7 per quart.
The proceeds will benefit area children of need.
Anyone needing more information may call Gary at 570-854-0046 or Terry at 570-317-7875.
— JOE SYLVESTER
'Adopt Your Valentine' at Danville SPCA
DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will hold an “Adopt Your Valentine” special from Feb. 11 through Feb. 20.
All cats and kittens can be adopted for $14 each. All dogs can be adopted for $40 each.
Cats are usually $85 and kittens are normally $150, while dog adoption fees range from $150 to $300.
Cats, kittens and dogs will be neutered and or spayed, up to date on their shots, flea and tick treated, dewormed and microchipped for identification.
Cats and kittens will have a gift bag and a large food sample. Dogs will come with a treat bag and a large food sample.
Those with carriers should bring them for cats and kittens. Otherwise, they can purchase cardboard carriers, which can be reused, for $5.
Adoption appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day. To make an appointment, call 570-275-0340.
— THE DANVILLE NEWS
Goodwill Hose Company holding Friday Fish Fry
DANVILLE — Goodwill Hose Company, 407 Center St., is holding Fish Fry Friday, from this week through April 15.
The dinners are 5-8 p.m. The menu includes a fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw for $8, or Yuengling beer battered fish or baked fish, fries and cole slaw for $12. Mac and cheese will be served on some Fridays. Watch for updates.
— THE DANVILLE NEWS