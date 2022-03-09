Toomey, commissioners to honor veteransMAHONING TWP. — The office of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and the commissioners from Montour and Columbia counties will host a ceremony March 29 honoring area Vietnam-era veterans with a 50th anniversary commemorative pin.
The event is at 10 a.m. at the Pine Barn Inn.
Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, will be eligible to receive a lapel pin at the ceremony. Family members are invited to attend the ceremony with veterans.
Toomey co-sponsored legislation to permanently designate March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day to recognize the bravery and sacrifice of veterans who served during the Vietnam War. The bill was signed into law in 2017.
Vietnam-era veterans who wish to attend should contact Toomey’s Harrisburg office at 717-782-3951, or email Andrew_Ramos@toomey.senate.gov by March 25.
— THE DANVILLE NEWS
Sheriff’s Office issued 44 firearm permits last monthDANVILLE — The Montour County Sheriff’s Office issued 44 licenses to carry firearms and served 35 legal papers in February, Sheriff Clair Heath reported.
The office also issued one license to sell firearms, according to the sheriff’s monthly report.
Income from licenses to carry firearms totaled $841, while income from serving legal papers came to $936.72. The license to sell income was $57. Total income from the services was $1,834.72.
— JOE SYLVESTER