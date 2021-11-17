DANVILLE — A Herndon man no longer faces charges of assaulting his girlfriend while she was a patient in Geisinger Medical Center’s labor and delivery late last year.
Shane William Bucher’s girlfriend, Kilee Showers, failed to show up in Montour County Court on Monday to testify against him, so Judge Gary E. Norton dismissed the charges.
Mahoning Township police charged Bucher, 32, with simple assault and harassment after a Geisinger security officer called police at 5:37 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2020.
Township police Officer Tammy Smith alleged in the criminal complaint that Bucher spit on the victim’s face. When the victim grabbed her phone and walked to the bathroom to take a shower to wash off the spit, Bucher became angry that she took the phone into the bathroom. He followed her in and put his arm around her collarbone and swung her around, causing the two scratches on her right cheek, the police report said.
According to police, the victim then lay down on her bed on her left side and buried her head under the blanket. Bucher went to the bed and grabbed the victim by her hair and turned her head toward him, then struck her on the left cheek, causing swelling and redness, the complaint states. Bucher then left the hospital on foot, according to the complaint.
PFA violator jailed again
In another case on Monday, Norton sentenced Walter W. Hall Jr., of Anthony Township, to 10 days in the Montour County Prison, with credit for two days previously served, for violating a protection from abuse order his neighbor had filed against him.
He served five days in jail and was fined $300 in 2018 and Judge Thomas James extended the PFA 12 months to May, 9, 2022 for a violation in 2019.
In addition to sending Hall to jail, he fined him $300 for the latest incident, which occurred on Oct. 28. Norton granted work release to Hall, 55, a single father who also cares for his elderly mother. The judge also extended the PFA for another two years, to May 9, 2024.
Neighbor Carey Fisher-Byrd testified that Hall yelled to her from the woods on his property, “Who has the little girl now? I’ll get you,” when she was taking pictures of her daughter in her front yard. The state police were called to the residence because of the incident.
Fisher-Byrd said the ongoing dispute with Hall stems from a property dispute with her parents, who live in the Honey Lane house and own the property where Fisher-Byrd lives.
Hall denied making the statement and said he was playing with his dogs at the time.
ARD program
Also on Monday, Norton accepted Jean Leahy, 55, of 45 Limestone Road, Limestone Township, Montour County, into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program in a DUI case. Her record will be cleared if she follows the program guidelines, pays court costs and performs 20 hours of community service. Defendants have 12 months to complete the program but can finish in six months, the judge said.
State police charged Leahy with DUI and traffic violations after she crashed her car into a cornfield along Broadway Road in Derry Township the night of Aug. 12. Police found her walking along the highway going toward her home and holding a 16-ounce pineapple hard seltzer. Police said her blood alcohol level was .177 percent.