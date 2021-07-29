DANVILLE — A Mahoning Township resident who beat his wife then called her 41 times from jail to try to get her not to testify is headed for state prison.
A Coal Township woman who coughed in a Geisinger security officer’s face at a COVID screening area also picked up some jail time.
President Judge Thomas James on Tuesday sentenced those and other defendants who had pleaded guilty in Montour County Court.
Jonathan Todd Leon, 36, who lived in Mahoning Township at the time, struck his wife in the face several times and strangled her in the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 incident, according to court documents. Between Feb. 3 and 12, he called her from the Montour County Prison to try to convince her not to testify and to tell police she fell down the basement stairs.
Leon, who has appeared in court in recent years on theft, forgery and drug charges, pleaded guilty to simple assault and intimidation of a witness or victim. District Attorney Angela Mattis said the victim “declined to participate in the prosecution,” making it more difficult to prosecute Leon on more serious assault charges.
Leon, participating in the proceedings via video feed from the county jail, told the judge he was newly married last year and made a mistake. He said he was using drugs while working 12-hour shifts. James sentenced him to a state prison term of 12 to 24 months, with credit for the 177 days he served in county lockup, and fined him $300, on the intimidation charge. He imposed another $300 fine and sentenced Leon to six to 24 months in prison, concurrent with the first sentence, for simple assault.
Cough in the faceMelissa Sue Dennis, 34, of 1035 W. Independence St., Coal Township, was sentenced to serve 48 hours to 12 months in the Columbia County Prison’s women’s unit, with automatic parole after the minimum, for recklessly endangering another person.
She previously admitted to removing her mask and coughing in security officer Scott Gallagher’s face and possibly causing serious illness on May 15, 2020.
Her public defender, attorney Robert Marks Jr., said Dennis has a long history of mental health issues and was under a lot of stress at the time.
She also must perform 50 hours of community service as part of her sentence and pay court costs and a $300 fine.
In another assault case, Brian Hummer, 40, of 193 Trump Road, Danville, pleaded guilty to simple assault for punching Ed Rothermel in the head at the Hilltop Bar in Valley Township on Sept. 19, 2019. Rothermel required stitches.
James sentenced him to 48 hours in the Montour County Prison, ordered him to pay court costs, a fine of $300 and $250 in restitution and told Hummer to perform 50 hours of community service.
Hummer’s attorney Antonio Michetti had sought probation.
“I can’t do probation,” James said. “Violence is one thing that bothers me.”
Michetti, arguing the incident was a bar fight and Hummer had no bail violations, noted his client is a farmer.
He asked the judge to at least delay the sentence until after harvest in November. James postponed the start of the sentence from Friday to Nov. 12.
In other cases on Tuesday:
n Shaun Zimmerman, 42, of 261 Liberty St., Danville, was handed 18 months of probation with restrictive conditions, including serving the first 90 days in the Montour County Prison, and was ordered to pay court costs, a $300 fine and undergo a drug and alchohol evaluation, and follow the treatment recommendations, for possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine between May 20 and June 3, 2020 at 1064 Mill St., Danville.
n Daniel Roney, 35, of 249 Center St., Apt. 102, Danville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, his second offense, from February to March of 2019. James sentenced him to six to 12 months in jail, but with credit for 217 days served and probation for the remainder of the sentence. He also must pay court costs and a $300 fine.
n Alex Kenneth Horn, 27, of Hughesville, was sentenced to three to 12 months in the Montour County Prison, with work release and parole at the end of the minimum, and ordered to pay prosecution costs and a $300 fine, for aggravated assault by vehicle. He also received a concurrent six months of probation, must pay court costs and a $300 fine and perform 20 hours of community service for driving under the influence of alcohol. The charges stem from a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 21 along Route 54 in Anthony Township in which his female passenger and a 2-year-old girl were injured.
n Jill Dent, 57, of 220 Toby Run Road, Danville, was ordered to pay court costs, a $200 fine and $255.54 in restitution for retail theft at Weis Markets in Danville from Dec. 31 to Jan. 25.
n Treyvon Lee, 22, of 100 E. Market St., Danville, who is in jail on probation violations, was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation before he is sentenced. County Probation Officer Ashley VanHorn testified Lee, who participated in the hearing via video feed from the county jail, had “multiple violations,” including failing to show for appointments, failing drug tests, leaving the state and traveling to Ocean City, Maryland, where he was charged and later pleaded guilty to burglary and theft. She said Lee also threatened her and Chief Probation Officer Jim Miller after they handcuffed him and took him to jail. He was sentenced in August of 2019 to two years’ probation and fined $100 for hitting his mother in the eye on the way to an appointment at Geisinger, his attorney, Cory Piontek, said at the time.