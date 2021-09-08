BLOOMSBURG — The 166th Bloomsburg Fair is ready to kick off in just about two weeks, along with some new attractions — and some added precautions.
Superintendent of Grandstand Brian Wawroski said at the fair’s media luncheon on Wednesday that he spoke with the state Department of Health about concerns of having entertainers and others in close quarters.
The fair runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2 this year.
“There are no restrictions at this point,” Wawroski said.
“We are going to have masks in all the indoor areas,” he said during his presentation to the nearly 100 media members, fair sponsors and local dignitaries. “Not that you have to wear it.”
They are available for people who would feel more comfortable with them on indoors.
Fair board President Randy Karschner said those who feel uncomfortable in crowds could attend on the lighter days.
“Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings till about 12 or 1 o’clock are lighter days, if you’re reluctant to be in crowds.”
As a kind of preview on how the fair might turn out, Jessica Ciecwisz, marketing and entertainment manager of the recently concluded Allentown Fair, said the fair started Sept. 2 instead of Sept. 1 due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida. She said, though, there was no flooding and the fair had great attendance.
Ciecwisz said later the fair also followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, such as the Bloomsburg Fair plans to in recommending, but not requiring masks indoors. She said the city of Allentown also gave out vaccinations at the fair.
The fair directors were most enthused, though, about the entertainment — stage shows including the band Chicago and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, and attractions and food at the fair. David Millard, superintendent of arts and crafts, said the fair is, like all fairs, an economic engine and promotes agriculture.
Superintendent of Livestock Jeff Giger talked about the livestock sale on the Friday of the fair.
He presented Raegan Milheim, 9, of Berwick, who held her six-month-old Scottish black face sheep named “Ferdinand” on a rope as she talked about it, and her brother, Ryan, 11, who did the same with his year-old Jacob ram called “Psycho.”
Renee Gerringer, director of donations at the Ronald McDonald House, Danville, talked about the Share of Revenue Day at the fair that she presented to the fair board four years ago. It will continue this year. She said that on Tuesday of fair week, the fair will donate $1 of every $8 admission price to the local Ronald McDonald House.
Superintendent of Horticulure Scott Edwards, owner of Flowers by Scott in Danville, said there will be a nostalgic old-time flower shop set up in the horticulture building using 15-foot trees and lamp posts with bunting.
There will be wine-stomping again in that building, as there was in 2019, along with wine tasting and wine available for purchase for takeout.