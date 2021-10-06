DANVILLE — A 22-year-old Bloomsburg man was placed on probation with restrictive conditions on Wednesday for having unlawful contact with a minor.
Tristian Perseus Ramos previously pleaded guilty to the charge involving a 14-year-old girl in a July 31, 2019 incident in Danville.
Montour County Judge Gary Norton, noting the victim’s mother had told court officials Ramos had more of a need for sexual therapy than of incarceration, sentenced Ramos to probation with restrictive conditions for 18 months, the first three months of which he will spend in home confinement with electronic monitoring. He works two part-time jobs and must walk to work because he doesn’t have transportation.
The judge questioned whether Ramos would be able to pay the $450-per-month charge toward the electronic monitoring. If he cannot pay for the monitoring, he will spend 90 days of the overall probation in jail. He also must take part in a sex offenders supervision program, undergo a sex behavior evaluation and have no contact with the victim or the family. Norton also ordered Ramos to pay court costs and a $300 fine.
In another county court case on Wednesday, Norton resentenced Chad Shaffer, 36, of 233 DL&W Ave., Danville, to 16 to 32 months in state prison after revoking his probation for failing to report to his probation officer and testing positive for methamphetamine. He gave him credit for a previous 23 months Shaffer previously served and 38 days he served from Aug. 30, when he was picked up on a bench warrant and tried to elude police, to Wednesday. He also must undergo state drug treatment and evaluation and pay court costs and a $500 fine.
Shaffer, who took part in the hearing via video hookup from the Montour County Prison, originally was arrested on charges of manufacture, delivery and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance in 2018. He still is facing charges of flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and criminal mischief filed by Mahoning Township police Officer Garon Fenstermaker. Fenstermaker and Danville police Officer Joseph Eister apprehended Shaffer following an Aug. 30 traffic stop on Route 11 in Danville, in which Shaffer was a passenger. Shaffer ran from the vehicle into nearby woods, where the officers apprehended him after a struggle, according to court documents. Fenstermaker alleges Shaffer damaged both officers boots, which cost $201 total to replace.
In two cases heard before President Judge Thomas James on Sept. 29 in Montour County Court:
- Kasey Mitchell Webb, 32, Mount Pleasant Mills, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was ordered to pay court costs and a $400 fine.
-Darryl Harris, 32, of 333 16th St., Northumberland, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of failure to carry or exhibit a driver’s license in an appeal case. James ordered him to pay court costs and a $25 fine.