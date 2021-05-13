The Danville News
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Fair will open all the way, while still adhering to any COVID-19 guidelines that might still be in place by its late September opening, a fair spokeswoman said.
“We’re going to open,” said Delores Wright. “Everything is going to open unless somebody shuts us down at the last minute.”
She said there are no plans for social distancing or masks, though, she added, “I’m sure there will be some guidelines.”
The fair is set for Sept. 24 through Oct. 2.
The state plans to lift restrictions on bar, restaurant and gatherings on May 31, Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week.
The fair’s board of directors canceled the fair last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The only other time in its 166 years the fair was canceled was following the September 2011 flood.