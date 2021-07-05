NESCOPECK TWP. — The blues are on this week at the Briggs Farm.
The Briggs Farm Blues Festival, canceled last year like everything else due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is back this year for three days of blues, dancing, food and camping July 8 through 10.
The festival, held since 1998 on the 250-year-old Briggs Farm, features national and regional blues favorites, from Shemekia Copeland, Ana Popovic and King Solomon Hicks to popular locals such as Gabe Stillman, Swampcandy and Brett Alexander.
Originally a four-day festival, it was trimmed to three days for last year.
The festival’s organizers realized in May of last year that they could not hold the festival. The decision to cancel was “awful and disappointing,” said Dena Briggs, who does marketing, promotion and planning for the family-run festival.
But, Briggs added, “We took it as a year we could grow and expand and make it a better festival.”
Maegan Beishline, who also works in marketing and promotion, said, “We had to take a stand of fierce optimism.”
So they went to work planning for this year. Without knowing what state or federal guidelines might be in place this year, the Briggs family, led by festival founder Richard Briggs and his wife, Alison, had to plan the festival as if it were any other year, though with some changes that, coincidentally, were planned even before COVID.
“We had already planned to build a new, bigger main stage,” Beishline said. “It just kind of fell into alignment for this year.”
“There’s a bigger audience space,” said Briggs. “Nobody is going to feel crowded.
There will be more space for camping, as well.
Briggs said if they had planned a festival based on COVID, they didn’t know what that would look like.
The change to three days instead of four is unrelated to the pandemic.
“We had decided to do away with Sunday and make Thursday bigger, based on attendance and what fans were telling us,” Beishline said.
The fans have responded to the mere fact the festival is on this year, following more than a year of social confinement.
“Our ticket sales were up 120 percent,” Beishline said.
The festival also has more vendors this year than in the past. Fans will find merchandise from clothing and records to handcrafted instruments and jewelry, as well as food. The food stands this year include Steph’s Subs, Hewlett’s Hot Sausage and Denny & Pearl’s Pizza, all Bloomsburg Fair favorites.
“What we get the most (from fans) is, ‘We’re so glad you’re having this,’” Beishline said. “We’ve had to be bold after a year of being uncertain.”
“It’s been all or nothing with us,” Briggs added.