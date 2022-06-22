DANVILLE — Most Danville Area School District administrators and non-union clerical staff will receive 3 percent raises in the 2022-2023 school year.
The school board approved the raises and administrators’ compensation during a busy meeting on Monday night.
The school board voted to give 3 percent raises with a couple of exceptions. Superintendent Ricki Boyle said Liberty Valley Intermediate School Principal Lee Gump received a 2.5 percent raise because his salary is the highest among the 10 administrators. His annual salary was at about $115,600, but will increase to about $118,500 with the raise.
The board also approved 3 percent raises for eight of the nine non-bargaining unit personnel and 1.5 percent for one employee who has worked for the district for six months.
District police officers LaRue Brion and Matthew Hunter also received new one-year contracts at $25 an hour.
Farmland purchaseIn a separate matter, the board voted to purchase 20.55 acres of former Danville State Hospital farmland from Danville Borough to construct athletic fields. The purchase price is $515,000, less any payments made through a lease agreement with the borough. School Board President Michael Clouser said the district paid $34,333 a year from 2018 to 2021 — a total of $137,332, and owes $377,668. That must be paid at the settlement on or before Aug. 22.
The board also accepted a bid from Don E. Bower Inc. to pave the middle school parking lot for $717,091.65, with a construction contingency in the amount of $250,000. That could bring the potential cost to $967,000.
Before adopting the 2022-2023 district budget, the board had considered cutting the project to cut costs but later agreed to use capital reserve funds for the badly needed work.
The board also approved the eSports Intramural Club as an established club at the high school. All the club’s advisers are unpaid volunteers. There is no cost to the district.
Board member Dr. Sandy Green announced swimming lessons at the Danville Area Community Center for district second-graders is fully funded through donations. He said Evangelical Community Hospital and UPMC each contributed $2,500, and an anonymous donor paid the remaining $5,000.
PersonnelIn other business, the board:
Accepted the resignations of Amanda Mohr and Guy Moses as fifth-grade teachers at Liberty Valley Intermediate School, and the resignation of Moses as middle school girls basketball coach.
Accepted the resignation of Nicole Maxfield as head girls tennis coach.
Approved the hiring of Ashley Hackenberg as director of Family & Health Services at Head Start at a starting annual salary of $43,250. Her salary will come from federal funds that are part of the Head Start budget, Boyle said.
Agreed to the employment of Devon Franke as a high school social studies teacher at the contracted yearly salary of $54,693.