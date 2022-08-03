DANVILLE — School directors likely will hire Acting Superintendent Harry Mathias on Monday night to lead the district's search for a new superintendent.
With just about a month before school starts on Sept. 6, Danville Area board members, at a work session earlier this week, noted the urgency in finding a replacement for Ricki Boyle, who stepped down last month.
"We need to move quickly, and we have Dr. Mathias here," board member Dr. Sandy Green said.
Fellow director Derl Reichard agreed.
So did Dr. Yohannes Getachew, who noted that hiring a firm to conduct a search would not yield many more candidates for the extra money.
"This is not prime time to pick a superintendent, a month before school starts," said board member Chris Huron.
Director Wayne Brookhart suggested considering Mathias last month.
The board appointed Mathias, the former Central Columbia School District superintendent, as acting superintendent at its June 27 meeting, effective July 16. The board also appointed Mathias at the same meeting to conduct business manager interviews.
Boyle resigned to take a position as director of special services in the Bloomsburg Area School District. Former Business Manager Bobbi Ely left the district earlier this month to become assistant business manager in the Mechanicsburg Area School District.