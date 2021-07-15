DANVILLE — A 21-year-old Danville man was jailed on $250,000 straight bail for starting a fire at another man’s home early Sunday, according to charges filed with District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Danville police arrested David Williams, of 133 Bloom St., and charged him with starting the fire at 116 Fisher Court, the home of Modesto Irizarry, just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Police filed two counts of arson — for starting a fire at an inhabited building or structure, and for recklessly endangering property — and one count each of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.
Detective Sgt. J.D. Stanley, who filed the charges, wrote in the affidavit that Officer Devon St. Clair was dispatched to the scene at 4:17 a.m. for a reported structure fire. When he arrived, he saw Williams walking away from the residence carrying a gasoline can and a black pole. St. Clair reported that Williams appeared to be covered in gasoline and smelled of it. The complaint states Williams admitted to placing a gas-soaked rag on a window air conditioning unit. He told the officer he had been planning the action for several days and found the gas can next to the residence. St. Clair also found Williams carryng a BIC-style lighter.
Irizarry told the officer he heard a noise, went outside and saw Williams, whom he knows, walking away. The resident said he has had an ongoing argument with Williams. The air conditioning unit had fire on top of it, but the fire burned out. When Irizarry confronted Williams, Williams went back to the residence and smashed the window with the pole, according to the criminal complaint.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21 at 1:30 p.m. before Shrawder.