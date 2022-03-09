DANVILLE — Borough council is planning to OK the removal of restrictions on 40 acres the borough owns and leases to the Danville Area School District.
The move will allow the school district to install athletic fields on former Danville State Hospital farmland.
Council was about to vote on signing the quit claim deed on Tuesday night before Solicitor Michael Dennehy noted a mistake on the land survey that needs to be clarified. So council tabled the vote.
Councilman Mark Deroba also wants to make sure council knows what the school district plans to build on the land.
The change involves two 20-acre tracts of land — one on the former state farmland across from the Danville Primary School, partially in the borough and partially in Mahoning Township, where the district wants to place athletic fields. As the restrictions now stand, the district cannot building any structures on the land, such as baseball dugouts. The other 20 acres are along River Drive in the borough, the site of soccer fields.
The borough uses part of the farmland for farming and disposal of sewer sludge.
New police officer
Council also approved the hiring of a full-time police officer. Philip Savidge, 23, of the Millville area, will start at $46,380 a year, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said. Savidge has a year or more of experience and currently is employed full-time by the Montour Township Police Department in Columbia County, Police Chief Jonathan Swank said.
In other action, council selected LIVIC Civil’s bid of $25,400 to engineer handicapped-accessible curb ramps on Ferry, Pine and Church streets. The bid was $1,500 higher than the lowest of the four bids but nearly $14,000 lower than the highest. An evaluation of the bids noted LIVIC’s large professional staff and good track record working with the borough.
During the discussion of that project, Councilman Jim Gregg inquired what the borough could do about correcting sidewalk construction in the 2nd Ward that was “not done right.”
Berkey said that project was installed in the field without preliminary engineering work. A council subcommittee will meet to discuss possible solutions.
Council also accepted the retirement letter of code enforcement officer Bill Brady. He stated in the letter that his last day will be March 18 and his retirement will take effect on April 1, when he will have eight years of service with the borough.