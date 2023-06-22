Three Danville boys decided to put up a lemonade stand and donate their earnings in some way to fire companies in the borough department.
Brothers Aaron, age 10, Adam, age 8, and Axel Childress, age 7, collected $550, enough to purchase cases of Gatorade and water for each company in the department.
Unsurprisingly, firefighters in the department heard about the effort and responded, non-emergency, to the scene.
According to the boys’ mother, Dawn Gouty, the companies showed their appreciation by lining up and driving fire trucks to the stand.
“They’ve gotten a lot of donations,” she said. “Everyone has been very supportive.”
The donor mobilization also included riders from the Danville Moose Lodge who, she said, made a “very generous” donation.
Gouty said the stand was completely the boys’ idea. She only helped them focus their philanthropy by suggesting who they could help.
Aaron, the oldest of the brothers, said the stand was his idea, one he had been pondering for some time.
“I wanted to give it out for free, but raise money to help the fire companies,” he said.
As an extra bit of fun, the lemonade stand crew collected their donations in Adam’s fireman rain boots. He aspires to become a firefighter.
Trevor Finn, has served the public as a longtime Montour County commissioner and is chief engineer and emergency medical technician for the Washington Fire Company, praised the Childress’ support.
“These young people prove that, irrespective of age, all volunteers make a positive difference in their community,” Finn said. “I commend them for their work.”
Three boys donated a part of their summer vacation on the street exchanging lemonade for donations, a small act deserving of every bit of praise.
They’ve also saved up enough funds to hold another round.
Sounds like a good way to start a summer in the Valley, right?
We hope they have another fine turnout for whichever organization they decide to benefit next, and that more people in the Susquehanna Valley take note and find more fun ways to follow in their footsteps.