DANVILLE — Former Montour County District Attorney Robert W. Buehner Jr. was known for his public service and love for his hometown. Those who knew him spoke this week of the longtime attorney, a dedicated family man and formidable political opponent who did not mince words.
Buehner, 69, of Valley Township, died Friday at home, just two months before a likely return to political office.
After serving 20 years as DA, Buehner continued practicing law, though stepping back in recent years to battle and beat cancer. In the spring, the Republican jumped back into the political arena, winning both Republican and Democratic nominations for a four-year seat on the Danville Area School Board.
Current Montour County DA Angie Mattis said Buehner was a mentor who encouraged her to run for the office he previously held.
“As a Danville kid, I’ve known the Buehners a long time,” said Mattis, who recalled Buehner’s three daughters were in school at the same time she was, though not in the same grade. She even was influenced by Buehner’s wife, Alice, her ninth-grade English teacher at Danville Area High School.
“Alice, she was, without a doubt, one of my favorite teachers,” Mattis said.
When Mattis was in seventh grade, she took part in a program Buehner initiated for middle schoolers called “ADA (assistant district attorney) for a Day,” though Mattis was not particularly interested in studying law, much less becoming district attorney.
She met with Buehner at the courthouse and sat at the prosecution table during court proceedings. She remembered him telling her that he thought he had the greatest job in the world.
“That was something that stuck with me,” she said.
Mattis later received her undergraduate degree in sports management, intending to pursue a job as an athletic director at a Division I university.
After that path did not seem immediately attainable, she pursued her MBA at Seton Hall, where a dean suggested she pursue a dual degree in law, with the same tuition. But after graduating in 2010 during the recession, Mattis could not get a job. Then another former Montour County district attorney, George “Ollie” Wagner, offered her a non-paying position in his law office to give her a start.
When DA Rebecca Warren decided not to run for a second term in 2015, Mattis decided she would seek the office. Buehner was one of the first people she contacted.
“When I first took office, he was extraordinarily generous with his time and his advice,” Mattis recalled.
She said Buehner’s legacy is his undeniable passion for service and community, someone who still liked to wear his letterman’s jacket but also still had the fire for politics.
“I will miss Bob a great deal,” Mattis said. “Bob was a guy of strong opinions who wasn’t afraid to share them.”
‘Loved the Ironmen’County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said he had known Buehner since June of 1985, when the attorney worked in Geisinger’s legal department and Holdren was controller for the Geisinger Clinic.
“Bob loved his town of Danville, loved the Ironmen, loved the university,” Holdren said, referring to Buehner’s time on the Bloomsburg University Board of Trustees, where he served for 25 years.
He also served eight years on his alma mater Westminster College’s Board of Trustees.
“He was a true public servant.”
Holdren said Buehner’s death was a shock.
“He will be missed by the community,” Holdren added. “He was a true community asset. Prayers and thoughts go out to his wife and children.”
Didn’t sit on sidelinesCounty solicitor Michael Dennehy knew Buehner from different arenas, from the courtroom to Boy Scouts’ Columbia-Montour Council.
“Bob was a character,” Dennehy recalled. “Professionally, he was always very thorough. I dealt with him in Boy Scout council. He was on our executive board for a bunch of years. He was master of ceremonies for the Distinguished Citizen Award for a number of years.”
He said Buehner later changed the program around to enlist one of the Eagle Scouts from that year to be the primary master of ceremonies.
Buehner also loved the time he spent during his senior year of high school as a foreign exchange student in New Zealand, Dennehy said. He loved his college.
“We didn’t always agree with each other professionally, but that’s the nature of the law,” Dennehy said.
He added that Buehner never wanted to sit on the sidelines.
“He wanted to be in the middle of things,” Dennehy said.
‘Heart of gold’Deb Bausch, Riverside’s borough secretary, grew up with Buehner in Danville’s 2nd Ward.
“We did go to school together, but in our senior year, he went to New Zealand as an exchange student, so he actually graduated in 1971,” Bausch recalled. “He has always been a part of our class and served on our reunion planning committee.”
Bausch recalled that “We spent our childhood years at the Washies playground — often burying him in the sandbox. He had a heart of gold and beat cancer.
“His passing is very sad for so many. The first Thursday of each month, our class meets for dinner, and you could always count on Bob to be there. Many times he would pick up a classmate’s bill. Our class will be attending the service on Friday as a group as we normally do.”
A celebration of Buehner’s life will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. at Mahoning Presbyterian Church, 352 Ferry St., Danville, PA 17821. Friends will be received from 1 to 3:45 p.m. at the church. Private burial will be held in the Washingtonville Lutheran Cemetery.