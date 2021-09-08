DANVILLE — The late attorney Robert W. Buehner Jr. likely will remain on the Nov. 2 ballot for the Danville Area School Board.
Darlis Dyer, Montour County’s assistant director of elections, said that because Buehner died fewer than 75 days before the election, he would remain on the ballot.
Buehner, 69, who died on Friday, easily won both Republican and Democratic nominations in the spring primaries to run for one of two four-year seats on the board. He was one of three nominees.
“If he would get it,” Dyer said, “the board would appoint a new member.”
County solicitor Michael Dennehy said there are exceptions for replacing candidates who die within 75 days before the election. While the parties each could just file paperwork and a copy of the death certificate to replace a deceased candidate more than 75 days before the election, within the 75 days, they must do that and obtain approval from a judge. In this case, they would have to do that by early next week, before the county ballots are printed.
Dennehy said the ballots would be printed by Tuesday or Wednesday following the Pennsylvania Department of State’s approval, which is required because of the state judges.
“If something is going happen, it has to be by the party because we’re less than 75 days,” the solicitor said.
Montour County Democratic Chairwoman Betsy Finn said the party has not met to discuss a replacement candidate.
“It might have been a different situation if it were somebody who couldn’t cross-file,” said Finn, who noted Buehner was a registered Republican.
“It would be such a convoluted process,” Finn said.
She said the fact she had been away over the holiday weekend and others also may have been left little time to consider a nominee.
County Republican Chairwoman Janet Comrey said the local party is looking into what it could do to nominate a new candidate.
“I’ll be having conversation tomorrow (Friday) with an attorney from the Pennsylvania GOP to see what we can do in filling that vacancy,” Comrey said.
She said someone is interested in getting on the ballot to replace Buehner.
Buehner easily won both nominations. Incumbent Dr. Yohannes Getachew won the other Democratic nomination and Richard Vognetz II, who ran with Buehner, won the other Republican nomination.
Dennehy said there is a potential for Buehner to win one of the seats in the fall. He said there are a few reasons why voters will cast ballots for someone who died before the election: They are not aware of the candidate’s death, they will vote for the candidate as a tribute, or they don’t like the other candidates.
“If he wins, in December, when it’s time for school board members to take their seats, the new school board would then have start the process to appoint someone,” said Dennehy.
“It’s a shame the voters are deprived of the person they wanted,” he said.