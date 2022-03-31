WASHINGTONVILLE — Visitors to this year’s Montour-DeLong Community Fair will see history in the remaking.
They will witness a Watsontown builder reconstruct a more-than-200-year-old log cabin discovered two years ago in downtown Washingtonville. When workers were razing a condemned bar at the corner of Route 54 and Front Street, they unveiled a log cabin on the inside of the property dating back to the 1780s.
The cabin was dismantled and is stored in a barn not far from the fairgrounds until it can be reassembled at the 82nd fair, Aug. 8-13.
The fair’s log cabin committee recently met with contractor John Lapp of Do-Little Builders, the successful bidder for the reconstruction. Lapp’s $118,000 bid was the lowest of three submitted, said Ruth Marr, a committee member and fair board secretary.
Marr said Lapp and his crew likely would work on the cabin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the fair. Volunteer Jim Cram will excavate the site and pour the cement for the cabin’s slab base sometime in April, Marr said.
The logs and pegs are stored in a barn offsite because there wasn’t a good space at the fairgrounds to store them.
“Otherwise, they would have put them at the fairgrounds,” Marr said. “Some of the logs are 26, 27 feet long.”
She said the the cabin at first will be used for storage, “Then it’s going to be a museum.”
“Our community is thankful for the funding support of Senator (John) Gordner, Representative (Kurt) Masser, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Montour County Commissioners and the Visitors Bureau, along with the numerous private donations that were received for this important historical preservation project,” Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski said.
Gordner and Masser presented a $70,000 check to Dombroski and Fair President Bill Miller at last year’s fair to help offset the costs of reconstructing the approximately 240-year-old log cabin.
The county commissioners provided $75,517 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to the Washingtonville Downtown Demolition project, in which the cabin was discovered. The project required only about $60,385, so the commissioners reallocated the approximately $15,000 left over to the Danville Area Community Center (DACC) for reconstruction of its bridge entrance. DACC was to provide a 25 percent match.
Dombroski said the cabin, rediscovered in March 2020 during the bar razing, was built by the family and slaves of John Bosley, the first settlers of what would become Washingtonville and namesake of the adjacent Revolutionary War garrison known as Fort Bosley.
“These pioneers settled our area for the purposes of farming, so the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds with its rich agricultural traditions will be a great location for the log cabin to be preserved.”
Bill Miller, Dombroski, Cram, John Marr, Shirley Masser, Lesha Taylor and Bonnie Burke are the other log cabin committee members.