DANVILLE — A part of downtown that once included a blighted property will debut next week as a recreational jewel.
On May 7, Canal Park will take center stage for Danville’s 36th Spring Fling.
“There are still some final touches that need to be made — landscaping, other features, tables, chairs, the mural needs to be completed,” said Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance.
The tables and chairs will be at the street level of the park along Mill Street where people could come to eat lunch and watch entertainment. A pergola of a synthetic wood material and powder-coated steel will have a black iron look tied to Danville’s iron history, according to Dressler. The amphitheater will include stone-type seating for 90 to 100 people.
The stage will include cedar-colored roof and walls made of synthetic wood material and will feature 23 feet for a performance area, Dressler said.
People also could bring chairs and blankets so they can sit around the stage.
Dressler has said the design idea uses iron, wood and stone in keeping with Danville’s heritage.
Located next to the borough building, the new venue will provide space for the public to not only listen to some musical acts, but also take a rest or enjoy some of the street food they bought along the way.
Dressler said 200 unique vendors are lined up for Spring Fling, which will feature downtown and area businesses, food trucks, craft vendors, activities for the kids, as well as live musical acts on the Canal Park stage.
10 years in the making
The transformation of a vacant tract of land into what is now Canal Park took nearly two years longer than expected, thanks to the worldwide pandemic. Funded by state grant money, fundraisers and community donations, the $500,000 project was supposed to be completed in June of 2020. But the state granted an extension after COVID-19 shut down the project.
The beginnings of the park plan go back to September 2012, when Danville Borough purchased a blighted property, the former home of Doc’s Shoe Repair, adjacent to Canal Street, an alley off of Mill Street. The borough tore down the dilapidated building and turned the tract into green space. The Danville Business Alliance uses the property each Christmas season for Santa’s Cottage, but otherwise it was not used. With the borough owning that property and Canal Street adjacent to it, as well as the parcel next to the borough building, borough officials had an opportunity to improve the space with a vision that emerged in the revitalization master plan developed in 2009, according to the Canal Park project plan narrative.
According to the project narrative, “The proposal for a downtown urban green space was detailed in the Danville Master Plan Phase II: Revitalizing Danville, Pa. (June 2009), a collaboration between the Danville Business Alliance and the Pennsylvania State University Department of Landscape Architecture. The master plan evaluated several open spaces in the Central Business District, and concluded that the Canal Park parcels have the most potential for redevelopment impact because of their size and central location.”
The borough worked with Danville Business Alliance on the project, and with the help of a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) in August 2016, they were able to fund a master site plan. Larson Design Group was selected to create the plan.
Businesses, residents had input
The planning involved Danville Borough Council, the Danville Business Alliance Board of Directors and focus groups comprised of downtown business owners and residents.
Based on focus groups’ input, Canal Park can be used for such events as a summer concert series, organized by the Danville Arts Council; health and wellness classes and workshops organized by Geisinger; entertainment and concerts in conjunction with business alliance events such as Spring Fling, Fall Arts and Crafts Fair, and Wine in the Pines; yoga classes organized by StudioB Yoga, a downtown yoga studio; movie nights; photo opportunities in conjunction with receptions held in the adjacent Borough Ballroom, and a lunchtime gathering space, according to the project plan.
DCED awarded a Keystone Communities Grant of $261,028 in December 2017 for construction of Canal Park.
The borough and Danville Business Alliance will collaborate on operation and maintenance of the park.
The Canal Park project cost is estimated at about $500,000, according to Danville Borough Manager Shannon Berkey. The bid from contractor Gray Builders in August 2021 totaled $397,400. Berkey said the current project cost is $444,000. The engineering costs totaled $60,000.
State funding, including a 2018 grant of $290,000 from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, totaled $551,028.
Dressler said DBA raised an additional $30,000 through fundraisers such as honorary bricks and sponsorship pledges.
“We have to make sure we have those reserve funds for 10 years, 15 years,” she said. “We’re continually trying to raise funds for long-term maintenance.”
Berkey said no COVID money was used in the project.
The borough vacated the alley known as Canal Street between the two parcels to construct the park.
“Basically, the borough removed the designation of the alley and closed the road to vehicle traffic to allow for development of the park,” Berkey said.