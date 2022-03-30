DANVILLE — The Young Samaritans will hold a car wash this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Friendship Fire Company, 111 Ferry St.
Proceeds will benefit Good Samaritan Mission’s “The Bigger Opportunities Program.” This program serves students in the Danville Area School District who need financial assistance for education, such as application, dual enrollment and apprenticeship fees; books and supplies; kits for vocational training and other items.
The Good Samaritan Mission will be closed the week of April 11. A hygiene products giveaway for Montour County residents will be held on April 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Good Samaritan Mission, 568 Ferry St.
— the danville news