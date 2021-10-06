DISTRICT JUDGE
MARVIN K. SHRAWDER
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Charged. Benjamin Long, 37, of 60 Iron St., Danville, by Danville police with forgery, unlawful use of computer, criminal use of communication facility, identity theft and using a counterfeit or altered access device. Police allege Long opened a credit card account in the name of Thomas Starr, same address, and used the card to run up $294.60 in charges in June without Starr’s authorization. Preliminary hearing continued.
Charged. Benjamin Long, 37, of 60 Iron St., Danville, and Michelle R. Mazol, 38, of 140 Iron St., Danville, each charged by Danville police with theft of lost property and receiving stolen property for allegedly taking an 18-volt electric nailer kit on Sept. 21 that Donald Ranak accidentally left on the sidewalk after working on a building on Mill Street, near Library Avenue. Police allege Mazol was attempting to sell the kit online at Facebook Market Place, where Ranak spotted it. Mazol told police Long used her phone and Facebook account to take pictures of the items and list them for sale. She said Long responded to notifications on her phone and he sometimes acted as her. Preliminary hearings scheduled for today, at 10:15 a.m. for Long and 10:30 a.m. for Mazol.
Charged. Scott Buckley, 38, of 574 Ferry St., Danville, Apt. 2, by Danville police, with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief on Aug. 21 at 11:14 a.m. and with possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 3 at 5:33 p.m. Police allege Buckley took a cell phone, keys and a Wendy’s bag of food that were on Dale DeGreen’s car at 194 Montour St. In the later incident, police say, Buckley possessed two syringes and a small bag containing a white powder at A and Spring streets after officers apprehended him on a warrant for failure to appear in court. Jailed in lieu of $1,100 straight bail.
Charged. Harold Calvin Heddings, 57, of Hughesville, by state police at Milton with driving under the influence of controlled substances — amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC —intentional possession of a controlled substance by an unregistered person, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to use a seat belt and littering for throwing a lit cigarette onto the road, on Aug. 6 at about 8:35 p.m. on Route 54 in Anthony Township. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
Charged. Steven F. Rowand, 61, of 29 Office Drive, Danville, by Mahoning Township police with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with an open container of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane on Aug. 8 at about 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Bloom Road. A blood test at Geisinger Medical Center showed Rowand had a blood alcohol content of .251 percent. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.
Charged. Max John Moynan, 21, of 963 Washingtonville Road, Danville, by Mahoning Township police with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving Sept. 15 at about 10:55 p.m. in connection with a vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Bloom Road. Police said Moynan’s Nissan Altima collided with a guide wire to a utility pole, causing the top one-third of the pole to snap off and electrical wires to break free. A blood draw at Geisinger Medical Center revealed a blood alcohol level of .162 percent. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 15 at 3:45 p.m.
Charged. Liza A. Diehl, 36, of 90 Valley West Road, Danville, by state police at Milton, with criminal mischief and littering. Police allege Diehl spray-painted the parking lot of the Exxon station at 5 McCracken Road, Valley Township at about 11 p.m. Sept. 19 and at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 20. Police said Diehl, identified through surveillance video, said she painted “save my child” in purple in the first incident to exercise her freedom of speech then returned later to cover up the purple paint with green paint. Police filed the littering charge because she left a magazine on the property, according to the charges. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 27 at 9:30 a.m.