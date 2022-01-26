MAHONING TWP. — An area church will help an Afghan refugee family resettle in the Danville area, once the church finds housing for the family.
“They will be here within a week of us finding them a house,” said Diane Ippolito, who heads the Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church committee that is working on the resettlement. “It could be an apartment. They kind of put a timeline on us.”
The church members are asking for the community’s help.
She said the U.S. government would like the refugees off of the military bases by March 1. They have been housed on the bases for about six months, following their evacuation when U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan last summer.
Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church is working with Samaritan’s Purse to help resettle the family.
“I work with them on other things,” Ippolito said. “I got an email from them. They were looking for church partners (to resettle Afghan families).”
She said she approached the church leaders, and a church committee took it under advisement before approving the plan.
Ippolito, of Lewisburg, said the refugees may face a language barrier, though they may have been learning English while living on the base. She said Pashto and Dari are the languages most commonly spoken in Afghanistan. The church group is reaching out into the community for someone who may know the languages, who could help teach the family English.
“We found two college students at Bucknell, Geisinger had some interpreters,” Ippolito said. “We’re looking to find out if there is anyone in that dialect. It’s why we’re putting that out to the community.”
Committee member Lyn Chartowich has been checking with local universities to see if they have Afghan students who could communicate with the refugee family.
“We’re still trying to find that out,” said Chartowich, who lives in Bloomsburg.
Once the committee knows the size of the housing space, they will know the size of the family they can take. Chartowich said that since most of the members of the Mahoning Township church live between Lewisburg and Bloomsburg, the church is focusing on housing in those areas. If it’s in town, transportation might not be as urgent an issue for the family as it would be if they settled in a rural area, she said.
“A lot of the refugees are from rural areas,” she said. “A lot of them were used to walking pretty far.”
She said that once the family is housed, the committee would figure out the transportation. They also will work on helping the family obtain seasonally appropriate clothing, and if there are school-age children, getting them enrolled in school.
“Samaritan’s Purse gives a lot of information on how to connect to government agencies,” Chartowich said.
Ippolito said the church committee is looking for affordable housing in one of bigger school districts that provides English as a Second Language.
“We’re hoping God is going to be able to provide and provide the connection,” she said.
She said the refugees, who also have been getting work permits while at the military bases, have two years on their special refugee status. They will need a lawyer to work on permanent residency.
Ippolito said that if the church group gets one family resettled in the area, it would be open to helping another one.
“Samaritan’s Purse gave us an orientation before we could even consider it,” she said, adding Samaritan’s Purse has had inquiries from 500 churches in Pennsylvania alone to help the refugees.
She said church members heard there were 40,000 Afghan refugees waiting to be resettled at the beginning of January.
The church group is reaching out to the community for help in finding housing. The resettlement also will include providing basic necessities such as furniture and household items, helping adults to find jobs and connecting families with local and governmental agencies for assistance.
The committee asks that anyone who knows of a rental facility that is available soon, or owns a home or apartment and would like to assist an Afghan family for at least a six-month lease, to contact Rebecca Sodergren at 937-750-2360.
“We are open to hearing from people on ideas for resources,” Ippolito said. “We’re looking for donations of furniture and household items, and to let them pick out their own things.”