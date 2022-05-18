The Danville News
DANVILLE — Bason Coffee Roasting will celebrate its 11th birthday with a 5K Birthday Dash fundraising event on June 18 at Hess Field.
This fun 5K will be a combination road and trail run/walk for all experience levels starting at 10:45 a.m. rain or shine. The event will include games, giveaways and more following the 5K. During registration, participants will be able to choose from three nonprofits to support: Think BIG, The Gate House and City of Joy Rwanda.
ThinkBIG helps families battling pediatric cancer by helping with expenses not covered by health insurance. The Gate House, located in Danville, provides safe shelter for homeless families. City of Joy Rwanda, is a school for low-income children in the Southern Province of Rwanda and is locally supported through Bloomsburg Christian Church.
“Every June, our birthday month, we want to do something to help others,” said Elizabeth Bason, the event organizer. “We have been very thankful for the support of the community with our small coffee business, and this is a way for us to give back.”
More run/walk information can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/5KBirthday