It’s no exaggeration to say the Danville Area School District has faced difficult times in 2019.
The district’s superintendent, in the position for just 14 months, suddenly resigned without public explanation, other than to say he and the school board were not a good fit.
In the following months, five board members resigned. Those who would comment on why cited difficult personal relationships among board members. At the same meeting in September when two board members submitted letters of resignation, the board also accepted the suspended head football coach’s resignation following an investigation into his treatment of players.
The high school also received two written bomb threats on consecutive days in October. On Oct. 14, students were evacuated to the nearby stadium. The school was locked down for one hour the following day after a second threat was found. Police are still investigating.
Last week, a middle school student committed suicide. The tragic incident, while unrelated to the operation of the school district, made hearts heavy with grief in what should be a festive time of year.
Counselors, administrators and ministers offered help to students and parents on Monday following the tragic death the day after Thanksgiving of a student. Schools were closed on Monday for Thanksgiving vacation, but school officials opened the middle school from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone who wanted to come in. Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle said 12 people visited the school to talk.
Despite the administration and board changes, district schools have continued to provide a good education, and extracurricular activities — sports and clubs — have had continued success.
The district and its students, teachers, administrators and staff will work through the issues and recent grief, and with appointees to the board, four new school board members and one incumbent beginning new terms on Wednesday night, and the district searching for a new superintendent, district officials have an opportunity to start fresh and right the ship, so to speak.
Their work is cut out for them. The main tasks at hand are the hiring of a superintendent and negotiating a teachers contract. The previous seven-year contract expired June 30.
As past history has shown, the board can operate more efficiently if the board members work together. That does not mean there won’t be disagreements or dissent, but if they are able to come to a consensus on curriculum, personnel, budgeting, taxes and other issues, they should be able to maintain Danville’s reputation as one of the best school districts in the state.