I have been woefully misunderstood. Contrary to popular opinion, I fully support MAGA, although not the MAGA my crass son quips as: My Attorney Got Arrested. No, I’m all in with camp Make America Great Again. Although, some wags might ask: when exactly was America great? There may be some snowflakes out there who question if America really was great for everyone, for all.
So, yes, I’m all for MAGA, starting when our entire population raises our Happiness Index. We rank 19 out of 156 countries, right above the Czech Republic. Although, I’m a sensitive guy — I’d settle for a decent score on the sanity index. Maybe we all need a puppy? MAGA: when duty trumps desire.
MAGA: When 7.7 million Americas no longer suffer, along with loved ones, substance use disorders. When we really are pro-life and our sinful infant mortality rate decreases — we can do better than ranking 53 out of 227 countries. When 10 million Americans no longer are homeless or live on the brink of losing their homes, when 11 million of our children no longer suffer food insecurity. When the top 1% don’t own more wealth than the bottom 90% combined.
MAGA: When we renounce our gun idolatry and pass gun measures wanted by 80% of Americans: Universal background checks, up the purchase age, training and registration required as for hunting licenses, you may own an AR-15 but it must be used and stored in a gun club facility. Perhaps it’s time for me to purchase an AK-47, although it might frighten my neighbors as it’s not as if competence is required to own such weaponry. Shall we pretend treating symptoms or cure the disease?
MAGA: When we show respect for the cop on the beat, when the cop on the beat earns respect. When monopolies and middle-men find it un-American to inflate prices on infant formula, beef, or gasoline. When 95% of Americans are vaccinated. When we find no rusted football goal posts at high schools, no oppressed neighborhoods or towns left behind.
MAGA: When white nationalism is laughed at as an oxymoron. When those who call themselves Christians actually heed the gospel. When evangelicals are less obsessed with enforcing selected bits of the Old Testament and begin following the countercultural message of the Sermon on the Mount.
MAGA: When we adults debate practical issues, restore the voice filibuster, increase the number of House of Representatives so they can fairly represent their constituency, require sittings of congress when they must remain and conduct business, remove corporate and PAC money from campaign contributions, eliminate lobbyists, grant statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. When our elections continue to be as free and fair as we had in 2020.
MAGA: When we recover our daughter’s innocence when she was a little girl and we visited Niagara Falls. We entered the caves, donned the slickers to avoid getting drenched. Little daughter looked around at the crowd, all in slickers. She gushed in joy, asking us in her loud voice: “Who are all these yellow people?” We were aghast, as the others in the cave were Japanese tourists. Little daughter, however, was referring to the yellow slickers we all wore. What’s that song from the musical ‘South Pacific?’ “You’ve got to be taught To hate and fear, You’ve got to be taught From year to year, It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear, You’ve got to be carefully taught.” Love can be taught too.
MAGA: When we play gooses and ganders, when fair is fair, and we imagine what we would do if roles were reversed. How would today’s faux Republicans respond if Democratic leadership had done what right-wing extremists Republicans are doing?
On June 9, 1954, it was a question that caused the Senate hearing room to erupt in applause, except for one senator. The senator, infamous for his accusations, taunts, and bluster, fumed in silence. For once this loser was forced to shut up. The question was asked by Joseph Welch, special counsel for the U.S. Army. Welch was disgusted with Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s bullying smears, innuendo, and lies. Welch finally asked the question that most had been too cringing to ask: “Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness.” Welch stared Joseph McCarthy down, asking: “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?”
I fervently believe, as Lincoln believed, that “God will not abandon us to the foolishness of our own devices.”
The Rev. Robert John Andrews is retired pastor at Grove Presbyterian Church. Listen to the church’s Beyond Third Grade Bible primer podcast on YouTube or at grovepres.org/podcast. Read more of Andrews’ work at robertjohnandrews.com.