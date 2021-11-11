Click: Facebook’s been nagging me, mere flea on the hide of a Wooley Mammoth. They hound me that I have 99 notifications, 2 photo tags, 16 friend requests, 3 close friend requests, 9 messages, 1 group update. I have a Facebook page but have ignored it for two years. Cute pictures of cats don’t interest me. Supporting Q nonsense, insurrections, or Zuckerberg really doesn’t interest me.
Click: Democrats, get what you can now. Get what you can later. You can’t withdraw anything till you banked it. An expert in infrastructure explained we’re 20 years late in fixing things. Because he’s a road guy, he dislikes mixing hard infrastructure with soft infrastructure. Because he’s an engineer, he can’t see the symbiotic relationship. The bumper sticker showed the ex-President’s face, asking: “Miss me now?” No!
Click: Biden did win, right? Meuser, Gordner, Masser: Did Biden win the election? Is there any evidence of fraud, aside from Trump and his minions committing sedition? Do you agree with former Attorney General Barr that it was a clean election? Or do you side with the Q dupes? Some of us are trying to hold fast to faith in the United States, despite yellow-toothed shysters eager to tear it down.
Click: Yahoos may have stormed the Capitol and bludgeoned police with Trump and American flags, but now we know plans were planned from the boys at the top. How much did Trump’s campaign pay the Willard Hotel for war room space? Thanks for the campaign contributions, you patsies. Throw their rumps in jail, especially that Trump-pardoned convicted embezzler.
Click: We supposedly have two major parties in the United States. One deals with stuff to improve local American families. The other party, hostage to disinformation, has abdicated its responsibilities. One party wants to govern. The other keeps blind, deaf, dumb, and complicit as McConnell shoves broomsticks into spokes. Would he hesitate for a second carving out the filibuster? Use the filibuster only for consensus on judicial nominees. Imagine what will happen to this country the constitution envisions if Jim Jordan, Matt Goetz, Marjorie Greene, Mo Brooks, control the House of Representatives? Fascism never ends well, said the lamppost to Mussolini. If your boyfriend’s abusive, you really should find another boyfriend.
Click: We were close to winning the battle against COVID, along with its domino consequences: inflation, supply chain shortages, unemployment, gas hikes. USA Today reports, at the time of this writing, 58.1% of the population fully vaccinated, 750,430 dead. Since the beginning of October, over 50,000 deaths, nearly three Montour Counties. We had a chance. We blew it. Well, I didn’t. I’ve booked my Pfizer booster for a week from now. I’ll stick with Biden, Harris, and Fauci, thank you very much. Tucker Carlson can take a flying leap. What a hypocrite given Fox News COVID policies.
Click: The flight from Orlando to Newark was spectacular. Wispy clouds. Bright blue sky. Clear visibility. Flying over the North Carolina coastline toward Virginia Beach — islands, inlets, estuaries — I began to wonder how long will it be till climate change shapes a new coastline? Bye-bye beach house. It’s real. We can blunt the effect if we wish. Sadly, too few care about power than the world their grandchildren will inherit. I’ve got my swimmies on!
Click: Has the red herring of Critical Race Theory come local? Bless the school board candidate who said that it’s not even on our radar. Why? Because it’s a red herring. Misleading information, a ruse. We get mired in culture wars, tithing mint and cumin, whilst neglecting weightier matters. Please stop getting your news from social media. You don’t want to debate policies? Okay, I’m up for a healthy discussion about what’s really behind these cultural red herrings? History is history. We all have the right to tell our story. We have reason to be proud. We have reason to be ashamed. It’s like family. Sure parents should have a say about the advancement of their kids’ knowledge. Attend school board meetings. Volunteer. Expand your family’s reading list.
Click: Which brings us to our own responsibilities. We can act like seagulls screaming, “Mine! Mine!” Or we can exercise the duties of citizenship and our covenantal responsibilities toward each other. I have said that we’ve romanticized my parent’s generation, idealizing their guts, selflessness, and sacrifice, labeling them “The Greatest Generation.” I’ve wanted to believe that the greatest generation of Americans has yet to be born. It might be a long wait.
The Rev. Robert John Andrews is retired pastor at Grove Presbyterian Church. Listen to him on the church’s podcast, Beyond Third Grade Podcast, at grovepres.org/podcast. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com and find his first book, “Nathaniel’s Call,” a Civil War fiction, at Amazon.com.