A little more than a week ago, residents throughout the region went to the polls to cast their votes in Pennsylvania’s primary election.
A special election to select the next state representative in the 108th District — including Montour and Northumberland counties — drove up voting some, but turnout was still considerably lower than primaries and general elections during presidential election years.
It’s a common result, but one that is counterintuitive when it comes to elections that really matter for residents.
In less than six months, residents will go to the polls again, this time to choose from the nominees selected this month. It’s time to start paying attention and making plans to vote now.
The election will include races for school board, municipal and county leadership, law enforcement and more.
School directors are the decision-makers for districts with tens of millions of dollars in revenue and expenses. School districts are responsible for a community’s most important asset — students. That money, largely from taxpayers, is used to pay teachers — who the board hires — to use a curriculum set forth by administrators — who the board hires — to educate the students, keep them safe and provide them with the tools they’ll need to be successful adults.
That seems like a reason to pay attention and take part in the job selection process.
Members of borough councils and township boards of supervisors ultimately approve parking ordinances and rental property ordinances among so many others. They approve the employment of the people who treat a town’s water, fix the streets and enforce the laws to protect residents from scofflaws, felons and everything in between.
Those municipalities have to work with county commissioners, who are advocates for the region and are responsible for agencies like Children & Youth and county facilities like courthouses, bridges and prisons.
Just like the other positions, county leaders have to manage large budgets consisting of taxpayer funds. They allocate county, state and federal grant money to projects in the communities they serve.
These examples scratch the surface of the full list of responsibilities for commissioners, school directors and municipal leaders.
Ballots will also include positions like treasurer, sheriff, district judge and district attorney, all with their own wide range of responsibilities and potential daily impacts on residents’ lives.
Elections give citizens the power to put in charge the people they believe are best suited to represent them, protect them and their property and spend their money.
The Founding Fathers enshrined our right to vote in the Constitution.
Not voting for the people most fit for the job is irresponsible and a waste of one of America’s greatest privileges.