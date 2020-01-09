“To read a poem in January is as lovely as to go for a walk in June.”
— Jean-Paul Sartre
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Charles Schulz, holding back tears and with an emotional voice, gave an interview on Jan. 4, 2000 on the last appearance of his daily Peanuts comic strip that was syndicated in more than 2,600 newspapers worldwide, including The Danville News, and translated into 25 languages.
Schulz, 77, the recipient of many awards and honors, commented in a story carried in the local newspaper about what he would miss most: “Lucy holding the football and looking up and then the big bonk, when Charlie comes down.”
“I have been fortunate to draw Charlie Brown and his friends for near 50 years, the fulfillment of my childhood ambition,” he said. He added that he was grateful over the years for the loyalty of editors and the wonderful support and love expressed by fans of the comic strip. He ended with, “Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, how can I ever forget them.”
Charles Schulz passed away on Feb. 12, 2000.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Coast Guard Ensign Dane S. Egli, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold J. Egli, was participating in operation “Deep Freeze” in Antarctica. Egli, an officer assigned to the Coast Guard icebreaker Polar Sea, was home ported in Seattle, Washington. The operation was geared toward providing logistical and life sustaining support for scientists conducting research projects sponsored by the National Science Foundation.
Polar Sea was assisted by two other Coast Guard vessels in ice breaking and escort duties during the operation. Other participants included two Navy ships, U.S. Army personnel and units of the Royal Zealand Army and Air Force.
Polar sea, a 399-foot-long icebreaker, had a crew of 148.
Egli, a 1975 graduate of DAHS, graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The Susquehanna basketball league teams opened the 1960 season on Jan. 5 with the Danville High School Ironmen meeting Trevorton Red Devils on their courts.
The Orange and Purple cagers, defending champions, were picked by area sportswriters as the choice again this year.
The local coaches were concerned due to the graduation loss of several top players. Missing from the lineup, “Jim McWilliams, team high scorer and sparkplug; Bill Kishbaugh, a small and mighty ball handler who always turned in a good performance, and Art Sticklin, also small but a package of dynamite on the courts. Coach McCloskey had only three of last year's starters on hand, Dick Forney, George Gilbert and Ed Smedley. Underclassmen moving up to varsity were: Jim Ryan, Larry Rudy, Fred Gerringer, Lewis Lee, Lindor Hendrickson, Dave Bush, Bill Gaertner, Joe Vargo, Craig Hort, Dave Huber and Ron McAllister.
The DHS cagers lost in ‘sudden death’ overtime to the Red Devils, 58-56. Danville led until the final 3 minutes of play. Gerringer led with 17 points, Gaertner followed with 11, Forney, Gilbert and Lee each added 8 and Rudy, 4. Butch Laubach led the jayvee effort with 13 points, assisted by Bausch with 10.
The Danville News had a facelift. The paper began using a new type style on Jan. 4, 1960. Readers were expected to find it much more attractive and easier on the eyes than the former type.
“In journalism jargon, the new type was called eight point Corona on a nine point slug with Erbar bold face. Transformed into plain everyday language, it meant that type makers took the newspaper reader into consideration when producing this particular style.” The new type was just one of the many recent changes which took place at The News and just one of many planned for the future with hope subscribers like it.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Chief of Police Charles Mong announced that a few streets in town have been reserved as special protected areas for sled coasting — West Market, Fulton and A streets.
The reserved coasting areas, ordered by council and under jurisdiction of the police department, were ready for youngsters to enjoy this great winter sport.
Each street, barricaded, prohibited vehicular traffic. The police had an assigned watchman on duty, courtesy of the borough council. The barricades were equipped with warning lights. Coasting was permitted five nights a week, depending on the weather providing adequate snow. The streets were open for traffic on Saturday and Sunday.
Parents were instructed to warn their children to stay off unguarded streets on Saturday and Sunday.
To add to the winter fun for Danville youngsters, the Ferry Street Playground Association Ice Skating project “finally happened.” It was up to the weather to make the ice needed for the rink and “the weather was most kind to the playground sponsors.” The mercury hit from 4 above to zero. The rink was flooded by a group under direction of Fire Chief Sam Keefer, with Bucky Mensch Jr. and Arthur Peters Jr., auxiliary firemen, along with a group of Y.M.C.A. volunteers.
A Civilian Defense Auxiliary pumper was used as the borough pump station was on overload.
Mr. Keefer had the boys tap Sechler’s Run near the playground, and judging by a ratio of 600 gallons a minute over a 90-minute period, just about 50,000 gallons of water went into the making ice for the rink. A perfect sheet of ice was in place for youngsters of all ages to begin working on their skating abilities.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Montour County School Superintendent Fred W. Diehl, while attending the meeting of the State Educational Association in Philadelphia, had a narrow escape from serious injury while he was watching the New Year's Eve celebration in Philadelphia.
As Mr. Diehl was watching the celebration in the vicinity of City Hall, a bullet struck him in the chest, piercing his overcoat and some papers that he had in his pocket.
Great crowds were surging around City Hall and people were shooting revolvers and adding to the din with every conceivable kind of noisemakers. Mr. Diehl, with another man, had just stepped off the curb of the City Hall sidewalk when something struck him with a sharp blow on the right breast. He paid not much attention to the occurrence at the time. Later, however he found that his overcoat had a hole in it where he had been struck. He found a .38-caliber steel-coated bullet inside the breast pocket of his overcoat. The bullet, after cutting a hole in the cloth of the overcoat, had ploughed its way through 13 pieces of sheet music that was placed in the pocket and had then been stopped by a notebook. From the course the bullet took, it was no doubt fired by a ‘celebrator’ who was “more enthusiastic than careful.” Evidently fired in the air, the bullet struck Mr. Diehl as it was descending. He exclaimed that the experience was an alarming one.
Danville was so very fortunate that Fred W. Diehl survived that incident to be able to continue as superintendent of Danville Schools for the next 38 years, retiring in 1958.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her columns appear every week in The Danville News.