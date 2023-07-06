The running joke is that there are only two seasons in Pennsylvania: Winter and construction season.
We are in the midst of construction season now, which can lead to some frustrating delays if someone hits a planned road project or emergency work that pops up.
Pennsylvania and our region are blessed to feature four seasons — even a couple on the same day at times — but that volatile weather can wreak havoc on the state’s roads. From highways to local roads and streets, the changing weather always creates cracks and potholes that almost always need annual repairs.
That means orange cones and road signs are a regular occurrence almost everywhere we drive. This required nuisance presents challenges we all must deal with. Projects are limited over the winter months, so when the weather improves, annual work cranks up. The work always pairs with an increase in traffic, particularly in the summer, as more families hit the road for day trips and family vacations.
It’s part of the curse of living here. The window for major projects pairs up with the window for road trips.
Beginning this weekend, much-needed patchwork on Bloom Road kicks off. The work was delayed beyond the holiday.
Starting Sunday night, base repairs will take place nightly to fill in potholes that have littered the road each spring almost since the last round of work was completed a few years ago.
Work will be done overnight, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will cover Bloom Road from Cherry Street on the edge of Danville borough to Kaseville Road, in Mahoning Township.
Singe-lane restrictions will be in place with flaggers controlling traffic patterns during the overnight hours.
The $935,000 resurfacing project will include base repairs, milling of the existing roadway, paving and line painting, according to the department. PennDOT officials expect the work to wrap by October.
It is good to see the work scheduled for overnight — although we imagine those living along the project might say otherwise. That portion of Bloom Road is heavily traveled. According to PennDOT’s traffic volume maps, about 10,000 people travel Bloom Road to Academy Avenue and the entrance to Geisinger each day. The map shows that 6,400 people travel Bloom Road west of there leading to Woodbine and the business parks and health campuses on that crossroad from Bloom Road to Route 11.
Take PennDOT’s regular alert to heart regardless of where you are driving this construction season: “Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.”