10/1/1831: On Tuesday last, the canal boat, "Danville," with Captain Gaskins, on its first trip traveled with plaster for Jack Cowden of Northumberland. Merchandise for Colt and Donaldson arrived at this place being the first boat via the canal, the whole distance from Philadelphia.
10/1838: A political advertisement displayed an Eagle on a banner with the words “To The Polls-To The Polls.” It also warned the public to beware of spurious tickets and all the false and wicked inventions of the Enemy! The next day the Eagle banner held the word Victory. The Pennsylvania gubernatorial election of 1838 was between two candidates. Incumbent Gov. Joseph Ritner ran as an Anti-Masonic candidate. Ritner’s defeat by Democrat David R. Porter prompted the ‘Buckshot War.’ This war was the outbreak of unrest in Harrisburg that transpired after the gubernatorial and legislative election when both the Whig and Democratic parties claimed control over the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
State elections were held in October. Elections to the U.S. House of Representatives, during President Martin Van Buren’s term, were held at various dates in different states in 1838-39.
10/7/1842: Our usually quiet town was all “astir” at an early hour, and soon after sunrise the thoroughfares leading to Danville began to be crowded with citizens from the adjacent counties. It was estimated that 15,000 at least were in attendance to welcome Col. Richard Mentor Johnson, “The Hero, Statesman, and Brave Defender of His Country in The Battle of The Thames.” Col. Johnson arrived on a packet boat on the canal accompanied by Gov. Porter, and they were elegantly entertained at the mansion of Peter Baldy. The whole affair, which was well “Get Up,” was a credit to the citizens of Danville.
(The Battle of The Thames was a decisive American victory in the War of 1812 against Great Britain and its (American) Indian allies.)
10/21/1881: The ladies of the town were circulating a petition among themselves for signatures praying the council to light up the streets at night. The question was whether the condition of the borough treasury could bear such an expense.
10/1906: Issac Stein, a Russian shoemaker on Mill Street, was the first alien to apply for citizenship under the new naturalization laws and regulations.
10/30/1915: Public school children undertook a flower mission to furnish flowers to Geisinger Memorial Hospital. Each week a different grade collected flowers, took them to their respective schoolroom in each ward, then after classes a procession was formed to take them to the 4th Ward School for arrangement. The procession would then proceed to the hospital. The processions were considered a spectacle that was inspiring.
10/9/1924: The boulevard lights were turned on at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9. William Reese, president of borough council, pulled the switch.
The idea of boulevard standards for Mill Street was a two-year project. Edward ‘Judy’ Price was the mayor at the time and promoted the need for them. He had his four-year desire of his term fulfilled in 1922 when council gave its approval. Many groups of leading citizens immediately began fundraising projects, taking longer than hoped to fulfill the dream of placing 85 boulevard standards throughout the community. Art Bronze and Iron Works of Danville were awarded the project.
A great story, attesting to the spirit of the Danville community, will receive more attention in the future. These boulevard lights for Mill Street were replaced in the late 1940s.
10/19/1933: Patriotism, unexcelled since the observance of ‘Old Home Week’ at the close of the World War, featured a Danville NRA parade. Pictures of President Roosevelt, American flags and NRA banners predominated. Music organizations of all kinds marched in evidence of the faith in the National Recovery Act.
The NRA, the National Industrial Recovery Act, of 1933 was a United States Labor and Consumer Law passed by the U.S. Congress to authorize the president to regulate industry for fair wages and prices that would stimulate economic recovery. It was dissolved in 1935 by a United Sates Supreme Court case.
10/5/1960: Edward F. ‘Judy’ Price, community leader, succumbed at age 70. “No one owes me a dime. Whatever small things I did for people, I did because I wanted to and I had fun doing them.” These were the words spoken by ‘Judy’ Price on 2/10/59 when hundreds gathered to honor him at a “Judy Price Day.”
10/31/1960: Danville High School formed a chapter of the (Danathos) National Honor Society. Scholastic accomplishments and worthy citizenship were the qualifications for this organization.
10/26/62: Danville Borough Council and Mayor Francis Rooney called on all residents of the community to display the American flag on this week as an expression of support for President Kennedy’s firm stand in the Cuban Crisis.
10/23/1964: Danville Rotary commemorated the 19th anniversary of the United Nations by planting a European Ash tree in Memorial Park. Harold Fisher, president of the Danville Rotary Club, and Don Kline, chairman of the United Nations Activity Day, were in charge of the planting.
10/8/1977: A radiant Tracy Hause beamed after being crowned Homecoming Queen during halftime ceremonies at the Danville-Southern football game. She was crowned by last year's queen, Julie Hickey.
10/1992: Both the boys and girls cross-country teams claimed the Susquehanna Valley League titles. It was the sixth year in a row for the girls and the fourth year in a row for the boys squad. The coaching staff, headed by Jeff Brandt, played a large part in the success of these teams year after year.
Much of this information was gathered from Danville’s Bicentennial Gazette published in October 1992. A.M. Hummel and I were the editors with the help of many contributing writers from the Danville area.
