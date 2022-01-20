If the first 20 days of 2022 are any indication, this could be a long year for the Danville Area School District.
Following state Department of Health guidelines due to a surge of COVID-19 infections as reported by school nurses, the district shut down last week and went with virtual learning through Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
The district made a point to note its hands were somewhat tied: A text alert to parents informing them of the shift to remote learning began “As per the PA DOH...”
Despite the mostly empty classrooms due to quarantine before the closure and the completely empty classrooms due to a shutdown required by the state, some board members thought it was a good idea to still hold scheduled extracurricular activities, citing previous closures as reason enough to allow them.
Shutting down sporting events was deemed a failure by board member Chris Huron. Halting sports was justified by another board member, Yohannes Getachew, who cited potential insurance implications.
Allowing entire teams and coaches, and likely their families as spectators, to enter a gymnasium — home or away — while a school was experiencing an outbreak of a highly infectious and deadly disease would seem ludicrous in any other era than the one we are living in.
We understand the mental health aspect of it, that students continue to face unprecedented challenges we cannot measure or see. But it was a week, a couple of games at the most that can be rescheduled.
There were 149 COVID cases among students and staff over seven days at the district’s four buildings, according to school records presented at the meeting.
At the board’s last meeting, a district parent and part-time employee told the board they were sad and disappointed by directors’ actions during the reorganization meeting and they asked them to “bury the hatchet” and be respectful of one another.
School districts are regulated by a board of directors to allow multiple opinions to be heard on every decision.
Respectful dissension on most matters should not only be welcomed, it should be encouraged.
But this is not one of those situations.
When it comes to the health and safety of students, teachers, staff members and families in our community — especially in the face of a closure recommendation by the state Department of Health — it doesn’t feel like there’s any room to wiggle, let alone room to promote unsafe practices.
Luckily, common sense prevailed.