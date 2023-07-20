Phoenix, a Danville-based U-13 Central Susquehanna Soccer Club team, returned from the national tournament in Wichita, Kansas, last week.
Their accomplishments were as remarkable as the way the community rallied around them in support.
The young athletes, who got knocked out in the team stage but finished among the top 8 in the U.S., won the Pennsylvania President’s Cup in May and finished second in the Eastern Regional tournament in New Jersey in June to earn a spot in Wichita.
The moment was not lost on the players.
“Some of us were in tears when we won the semifinal game and realized we got to go to nationals,” player Amelia Hoffman, from Danville, said.
The team, consisting of eight girls from Danville, two from Lewisburg and one from each Sunbury, Northumberland, Southern Columbia and Shamokin, has set its sights on returning to nationals.
They certainly set a strong foundation for doing that — gaining experience on the largest stage available to them in only their first year eligible for the tournament. The team of Susquehanna Valley athletes played against opponents from massive cities, like Knoxville, Tennessee, and St. Louis, Missouri.
Curing the sting of the two losses and a tie in Wichita is one driving force, the off-field efforts they underwent to make the 20-hour bus trip there possible is another thing entirely.
The team had to pay for transportation and hotel rooms, let alone food and entertainment. And it came just a few weeks after doing the same for regionals.
Phoenix players and parents conducted a number of fundraisers, like selling baked goods and washing cars, then the players went to practice in the summer heat later in the day.
The community, like it does for so many causes, embraced them.
“I can’t say enough about the community support. We probably had between 150 and 175 businesses and/or families who donated something to help us,” coach Brett Michaels said. “We come from this little area, but it’s amazing how everyone comes together in times of need.”
On Saturday, a couple of days after the 20-hour bus ride home, team members were lauded by the Danville Moose Lodge 1133.
The lodge and the lodge’s Women of the Moose donated a combined $1,000 to help with expenses.
“It was a huge honor to have you represent us there,” said Lodge President George McCormick. “And I imagine it must have been very expensive.”
The valuable lessons from this experience go beyond playing on the biggest stage against the best players in the country at their age level.
They took part in the feet-on-the-ground fundraising efforts and witnessed firsthand how the community can, should and usually does rally around a cause.