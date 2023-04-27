On Monday, Danville school officials and the teacher’s union tentatively agreed on a new contract before the previous contract expired.
In any other context that is a comically meaningless statement, but in this scenario it means everything.
It has been decades since Danville’s board and teachers inked a deal before the contract expired.
“I’ve been involved three times in negotiating a contract with this district and this is the first time in three decades that an agreement was reached before the end of the contract,” said John Keller, who represented the Danville Education Association during contract talks. “The negotiations were constructive, respectful and polite.”
Thirty years ago, David Letterman was still host of The Late Show. George H.W. Bush was giving way to Bill Clinton in the White House. The Branch Davidian standoff in Waco, Texas, had just ended in a deadly fire. Millennials were babies and children.
The Danville Area School Board’s Sandy Green called the new contract — which will be available in June and will take effect in July — a win-win-win.
“We don’t have to raise taxes, we have done right by teachers and through the agreement are able to maintain the quality of our teachers,” Green said. “I’m proud of the collaboration. This is an incredibly successful contract.”
Collaboration. That’s the key word. Another way to think about it is a compromise, which has been sorely lacking in these talks for some time.
Back in June 2007, the teacher’s contract ended without a new deal. After more than a year of negotiations, the sides inked a retroactive agreement in August 2008 that expired in June 2010.
The next time it took until February 2011 to reach a contract that would expire the following year in 2012.
The stalemate grew even worse this time, leading to a five-day teachers’ strike in 2014. That led to state-mandated arbitration, the result of which was approved by the teachers but shot down by the district. Then in October 2016, teachers nearly went on strike again before the sides came to an agreement on a seven-year pact.
In 2020, again working under an expired contract, teachers authorized another strike. It was averted by intense negotiations and an 11th-hour meeting at the end of October that led to the deal teachers are currently working under.
To keen and rational observers on the outside, that was all utter nonsense. There is never a good reason for a contract to be agreed upon more than three years after negotiations start. The sides were only ever going to agree on a deal when both gave up a little more than they wanted.
With Keller and Green steering the ship this year, the district had real talks and negotiations and came to a deal without any accusations, threats or strikes.
Considering the current state of politics in Pennsylvania and the nation, seeing adults act reasonably in this kind of situation is a welcome breath of fresh air.