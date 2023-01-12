Business sense is an important attribute for a company’s leader, but when it mixes with passion and hard work they can create something special.
When Don Cotner, of Rushtown, talks about his egg operation, it’s pretty clear he has the right recipe.
It’s why his business continues to thrive even now after he sold it in July after a half-century of operations.
When Cotner graduated from Penn State in 1971, his father, Don Sr., wanted him to return home to the farm — 180 acres originally purchased by his grandfather, George Washington Cotner, in 1912. At the time the farm had a chicken house for 12,000 chickens and dairy herd, but Don Jr. persuaded his dad to invest in a new state-of-the-art chicken house.
The new facility automated processes and increased capacity to 30,000 chickens. It was just the beginning.
“When my dad started this business, he did everything himself, from sorting eggs to delivering them throughout the area,” said Russ Cotner, Don’s son.
More upgrades were made over the years until capacity reached 500,000 chickens and the farmland grew to 1,300 acres. The production figures just before the July sale were 400,000 eggs produced each day.
On his farmland, Cotner grew the corn needed to feed the half a million chickens in his houses. When he found out soybean meal improved their health and productivity, the farm began growing soybeans as well.
The soybeans had to be sent away to be processed into meal, but Cotner wanted to keep his operation locally sourced, so together with his sons Bryan and Russ, bought land at Boyd’s Station and constructed a soybean processing operation to serve their own needs and those of area farmers.
Smart leaders who work hard and are passionate many times attract and retain employees cut from the same cloth.
Cotner recruited neighbor Shirley Badman to be office manager in 1988. She retired from the farm in 2019.
“Don was doing everything himself and he needed someone to help in the office,” she said. “He was running the warehouse, keeping the records, fixing the machinery, even delivering eggs. He put his heart and soul into that business.
“I loved my job. There were always lots of customers and truck drivers coming in. And everyone got along.”
“We had wonderful, loyal employees,” Cotner said.
Most of the employees were retained by the new owner — the newly named Rushtown Poultry is managed by a Berks County chicken and egg producer — except drivers, because the company no longer makes local deliveries.
The Don Cotners of the world are rare. They are great leaders who can grow productive and lucrative businesses but also foster a work environment coveted by employees.