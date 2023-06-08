“Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.”
— Maya Angelou
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Valerie Shultz, manager of D’s Clothier Danville, was pictured in The Danville News showing some of the many shirts and trousers, which would make a good gift for Father’s Day, that were offered at the store and came in all sizes, also big and tall.
Danville Middle School’s Students of the Month for May were: sixth-graders Nick Butto, Sarah Friday, and Cody Wiand; seventh-graders Shannon Keefer, Marcin Laszkiewicz, Kevin Bingaman and Sarah Andreychick. Eighth-graders were: Billy Curry, Katie Newcomb, Britta Hunter and Justin Temple. Missing from the photo was Stephanie Jamison, sixth grade.
Danville Development Center preschoolers Molly Temple, 3, and Casey Donohoe, 3, of Danville clapped their hands as they sang along with local musicians Mary Knysh and KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner who entertained the students. The duo played different instruments and sang songs with the students, brightening their day.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Four young men and women, representing the top of their class, each took a turn at the speaker’s podium.
“The words offered their classmates were of strength and encouragement to help them face a rapidly changing world with clear foresight,” according to The Danville News.
Valedictorian John Hinkle’s speech addressed “the challenge to sustain ourselves.”
Salutatorian Greg Miller and speakers Karen Dragon and Laura Little also presented speeches on challenges at the 101st annual commencement of the DHS.
Rev. David T. McAndrew, of St. Joseph’s Church, gave the invocation and Rev. Ray W. Schloyer, of Trinity United Methodist Church, the benediction.
Class president Melissa J. Straub presented the welcome and Karl L. Martin, principal, presented the 214 students with their diplomas.
Students who were honored at the Danville Junior High School academic awards assembly included Candice Chap, Melissa Gensemer, Betsy Perry, June Delbo, Lori Jenkins, Penny Beachel, Phillip Amarante, Brent Walker, Allen Breach, Kenneth Yeich, Dennis Hummer and Greg Sobeck.
After much discussion around the idea of making soccer a varsity sport, the Danville Area School Board unanimously approved getting the ball rolling for the fall of the 1983-84 school year at its regular meeting. The next step would be to hire coaches and find a home field and join a league.
Dorothy Enterline, 5, was all smiles as she gave her mother, Roberta, the graduation flower she received at her first graduation ceremony at the Danville Head Start Center. The children and their parents enjoyed a lawn fair and the children got diplomas, flowers, graduation caps and cupcakes.
Although Walter “Whitey” McCloskey resigned as director of the Washies Playground, events would be held in the same manner as the last year under new Director Mark Gatski. An opening day ceremony was held to commemorate McCloskey’s service to the Washies and welcome Gatski to the playsite.
One of the main events of opening day was when an airplane dropped candy onto the Washies Softball field. Eileen Jenkins, 2, was in a newspaper photo filling her bag with candy; after the candy scramble many prizes were given away. Opening day activities were capped off by awarding the grand prize, a bicycle to ten-year old Kelly Reilly, one of 40 to 50 prizes, donated by numerous businesses.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Ten School Patrol boys and girls were presented with gifts by Cabinet Industries in recognition of outstanding service during the recent school year. The pupils were selected by their teachers and represented the First, Second, Third and Fourth Wards of Danville and St. Joseph Parochial School. Mayor Francis P. Rooney was pictured in the newspaper making the presentations to John Clark and Tim Long, First Ward; Larry Baylor and Gary Kurtz, Second Ward; Beth Bartges and Jill Cotner, Third Ward; Carvel May and Steven Cook, Fourth Ward; and Theodore Williams and John Hubicki, St. Joseph.
Members of the Danville High School baseball team, winners of the Susquehanna League championship, were honored at a banquet, arranged by Clair Stump, vice president of the Continental Fire Company.
The evening festivities were sponsored by the Continental and other local organizations; many of their members were on hand to pay tribute to the players as were Mayor Francis P. Rooney, Police Chief Robert P. Burke, Danville Athletic Director John Maturani and George Meyerly, DHS principal.
The speaker for the event was J.J. Fedders, of Nanticoke, scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who noted the Pirates would be holding a baseball tryout camp at the Danville State Hospital. A newspaper photo in The Danville News, showed Dave Reedy, a pitcher on the baseball team, with coach Jack Wanick and a few teammates, Greg Williams, Terry Megargle, Richard Wagner, Dick Blosky and Larry Blosky at the celebration.
Two Danville FFA boys won medals in state contests held at Pennsylvania State University. Donald Schechterly won a silver medal in poultry judging and Robert Hess was the winner of a bronze medal in farm mechanics. There were 84 entries in the dairy products and 126 in farm mechanics.
Diplomas were presented to 35 pupils of St. Joseph’s Parochial School at promotion ceremonies in the school auditorium. Msgr. Francis L. Conrad presented the diplomas and brief remarks while the address to graduates was given by Rev. Stephen Jordan, assistant pastor. The recessional music was “Grand March” by Verdi. Accompanists were Miss Susan Maier and Miss Pamla Kwiterovich.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The organization of the Danville High School Band in the school term of 1947-48 would serve as an identification for the school year now completed. Instrumental music, a program instituted into the schools at the beginning of the past term, aided considerably when the band was organized under the direction of Mellville Kerr, who more than fulfilled the expectations of the band’s most loyal teachers.
The Home Room Mothers went on record to sponsor a high school band on Dec. 5, 1947, and on Dec. 30, officers of a committee were organized to raise funds for uniforms.
A concert in April served as a successful climax to the many bazaars held by Home Room Mothers and the work of C. D. Jenkins. Uniforms were made for six majorettes.
The band’s performance in the events throughout the community, were proof that the musical unit and majorettes were ready to take their place in the community.
The changeover to PPL power was completed with the installation of new Westinghouse transformers. Saturday evening found the Danville Street lights working on the new system.
The change was made without interruption of service. The power used by the town lights was purchased from PPL and sent through the new transformers at the Water Works to the individual light. An open house was planned for the people of Danville to see how the town was lighted.
Another congratulations to a DHS sports team as the Danville boys lacrosse team won its first district title with a 10-9 victory over Selinsgrove at home in the Ironmen stadium.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.