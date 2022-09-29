Part of growing up as a youth or a young adult is relating with peers.
That’s a big part of what makes Zachary Haney seem like a terrific fit in his new wide-reaching role with the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
The 29-year-old Haney, as the director of youth and young adult ministries, “understands the challenges and advantages of being a youth in today’s society. Both the search committee and I were impressed with Zack as a young and faithful Catholic and his particular perspective in this field of ministry,” said Deacon Gregory Amarante, secretary for Catholic life and evangelization for the diocese.
Just a couple weeks into the new job, Haney’s task list is full — supporting ministry programs, Diocesan CYO programs, Catholic Scouting, regional gatherings and several other outreaches.
As Amarante explains though, it’s not like Haney is trying to navigate through uncharted waters. “Zack has experienced the variety of programs and opportunities the church has to offer our youth and young adults,” he said.
Haney’s youth is a benefit in being able to better relate to youth than someone a decade or three older. His youth, however, does not come with inexperience — a disadvantage almost synonymous with youth.
A swimmer in the Danville Area School District, Haney also swam for the Sunbury YMCA and spent a lot of time at Susquehanna University, where he began coaching kids.
Prior to his new job, Haney was aquatics director and head swimming and diving coach for Marywood University, also having been very active in the university’s campus ministry, holding leadership roles in several organizations, including Volunteers in Action, youth ministry team, Bible Study and Catholic Men’s Group.
It’s almost as though this role with the diocese was made for him.
“Youth, young adult and campus ministry are all very near and dear to my heart,” he said. “They were pivotal parts of my faith formation, where I feel like I experienced the deepest growth in my relationship with God and my relationship with others. I hope that I can help provide that same experience, through a sense of community and empowerment, for all the young people of our diocese.”
Congratulations to Haney on landing the new job, and to the diocese for finding a candidate who appears to be a perfect fit.