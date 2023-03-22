“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.”
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Michael Mensch, 11-year-old fifth-grader at Mahoning-Cooper, selected from more than 100 prospective players for an elite club soccer team based in Harrisburg, was on his way to the national championships. Mensch was part of the Central Pennsylvania Youth Soccer League U-11 select team.
Players were selected to the team after a unique three-day tryout in September. Since joining the team he played both indoor and outdoor soccer nearly every weekend. The squad made up of 22 players from mostly the Harrisburg area won the regional indoor tournament last month.
Mensch broke a tie with five seconds left, scoring the game-winner at a game at Downingtown to lead his team into the final.
The win at the regional qualified the CPYSL select team for the National Indoor Championships in Ohio.
---
Led by event champion and Marquis Scholar Jeremy Bennett ('05), of Riverside, Lafayette Forensics Society took first place in the Lincoln-Douglas debate in a field of more than 25 of some of the top schools and competitors in the nation, at a forensics tournament hosted by Indiana University. Bennett, a neuroscience major, earned a perfect score in the preliminary round before advancing to the elimination stage. Bennett won all seven of the rounds to earn the Lincoln-Douglas championship.
“Incredible.” That’s the first word that popped into the mind of Danville’s first-year tennis coach, Mary Rae Pipa, after the Ironmen beat Milton 5-0 in a Susquehanna Valley Conference match. “This team is incredible,” said Pipa. “I’ve been blessed to start coaching a team like this, I walked into gold here.” Danville (2-0 overall, 2-0 SVC had a golden record this year with only one blemish, the No. 1 team had a loss in a recent opener. Former Danville coach Chris Leicht, who took Danville on consecutive trips to the PIAA team tennis championships, was in attendance.)
---
Colonel Steven Robinson, director of U. S. Army Facility Engineer, Northeast, along with Louise Colella and her children, Gina, 9, and Michael, 6, were in a photo with students at Lutz Preschool presenting certificates of appreciation to the center for their efforts in supporting local schools in Kosovo. Colonel Sam Colella was stationed in Kosovo. The students and their family members collected supplies, funds for construction materials and clothing for schools in Kosovo.
(The Kosovo War was an armed conflict in Kosovo that began in 1998 and lasted until June 1999 with widespread destruction of civilian, cultural and religious property. Kosovo is located in the Balkan Peninsula in Southeastern Europe.)
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Ross Walker, Danville, was pictured in The Danville News displaying the wrestling trophy he won in the Wilkes-Barre tournament for finishing first in the 70-pound class for boys 12 and under.
“CHAMP to CHAMP — Mike McCloskey of Penn State was pictured in The Danville News getting a few basketball tips from Danville cagers Heather Johns and Laurie Forney before playing against the Susquehanna Poison center, Yukites at the Fred W. Diehl School.” Members were: Michael Leicht, Tim Phillips, Duane Davis, Thomas Royer, Jim Gillen, John Skiendzielewski, Bill Moolhart, Dominick Ruggiero, Sal Alfano, Gabe Martyak and Howard Hughes.
Even in the wrong sport, the Penn State football players managed to hold off a furious rally by the Yukites for an 87-81 victory in a benefit game for the Susquehanna Poison Center. Mike McCloskey thrilled the fans with his slam dunk. Everyone had a chance to get autographs at halftime.
---
Erin Chapman and Bobbie Whitenight, both second-grade students in Sue Molter’s math class at Riverside Elementary School, show in a newspaper photo, the game they invented for a math project. Student projects were on display in the Academic Fair at the school.
---
Danville High School student Glenda Wintersteen, president of the school’s Future Homemakers of America, was pictured alongside her advisor Rose Stolz, holding an achievement award for completion of three encounters degrees that she received at the state FHA leadership conference.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Barbara Booth and Mary Corey, were in a newspaper photo displaying their trophies won in the Danville Area Woman’s Bowling Association tournament. Mrs. Booth won the All Events Handicap with a 1,759 score and Mrs. Corey won the All Events Scratch with a 1,530 score.
---
Fred Arnow, Danville, received the Maurice Taylor Award at the annual band festival of the Northeast Division of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association held at Central Area High School. Arnow was selected for the honor by Major Samuel Kurtz, director of the U.S. Air Force Band, West and guest conductor. Arnow was named the outstanding musician in the band. Arnow, a clarinetist, and now a junior, had been associated with Danville School Bands since he was in the fifth grade. There were 172 scholastic musicians participating in the festival. It was only the second time in the 25-year history of the festival that a junior won the Taylor Award.
---
Eight girls, members of Girl Scout Troop 9, sponsored by St. Joseph’s Church were awarded the Curved Bar, the highest award in Girl Scouting, at ceremonies during the annual Juliette Low Ingathering at the DHS. The girls were Nancy Fallon, Joan McWilliams, Kathy West, Barbara Bennick, Marie Klarsch, Margaret Quigg, Donna Rose Jones, and Margie Campbell.
Seven young girls, member of Riverside Girl Scout Troop 1, also received the Curved Bar Award at the Juliette Low Ingathering at the DHS. They were Sandy Bookmiller, Cathy Fridley, Ann Morrison, Sandy Kimble, Cindy Fulmer, Barbara Rechsteiner and Carm Hoover.
---
In a photo in the local newspaper, a crippled Jordanian child was examined by Dr. Leonard F. Bush, Chief of Staff at Geisinger Medical Center, during his MEDICO mission to the Middle East. The need for training of staff surgeons and therapists was great in Jordan. MEDICO, a service of CARE Inc., sent teams from the U.S. to train Jordanian doctors in orthopedic procedures. Bush returned to Danville after serving a month in Jordan and visiting other countries in the Middle East. He was accompanied by Mrs. Bush.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The swollen Susquehanna River after reaching a crest the previous morning began falling gradually throughout the day and allowed a “flood-conscious town to return to near normality.”
The river reading the day prior showed a depth of 22.68 feet while the reading that night showed that waters had receded to a depth of 21.22 feet. A small number of homes had water in the cellar. Store owners in the lower section of Mill Street were the hardest hit; their water had to be pumped out.
---
Oh WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MORNING — For the Lynn brothers, Earl and Walter. Together the boys pass the Morning News in the Second Ward and with the true paper boy spirit they gamely rolled up their pant legs and wadded through the high water in order to provide the customers of the flood district with the latest news.
