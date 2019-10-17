20 YEARS AGO (1999)
Pictured in the local newspaper were three area mayors: Riverside Mayor Dave Beiler, Washingtonville Mayor Elizabeth VonNorstrand and Danville Mayor Ed Coleman signing a proclamation officially declaring Thursday, Oct. 14 as "CROP Walk Day." Also in the photo was Dave Krum, Crop Walk coordinator, and committee member Lori Piestrak.
The 14th annual Danville-Riverside Crop Walk drew more than 160 participants who “took many small steps, 6.2 miles worth of small steps, to be exact. Each small step forward was another step toward feeding hungry people in this community and throughout the world.” It began and finished at the Danville Area High School, walking through town over the bridge into Riverside and returning through the streets of Danville. Coordinator of the event Dave Krum, of Mahoning Township, mentioned the goal this year was $15,000. A few of the high school students walking the trail were in a news photo: Stephanie Cavanaugh, Aimee Dutton, Meghan Vognetz, Vanessa Umbriac, Alison Benkovic and Stephanie Wertman.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Judy and Scott Edwards, proprietors of Flowers by Scott, celebrated the relocation of their florist shop with a grand opening. Now at 287 Mill Street, formerly Cohen’s, the Edwards’ offered a complimentary rose to every customer at their celebration. “Flowers By Scott aims to be your extra touch florist,” said Edwards. Those pictured in the newspaper for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were: Mayor William Leighow and Police Chief Lewis ‘Butch’ Lee along with the owners.
Mr. F. Kenneth Ackerman, Jr., senior vice president and administrative director of Geisinger Medical Center, was elected to the office of second vice president of the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA). Ackerman was installed in the post during the 53rd annual conference in San Francisco. The MGMA is an international organization representing more than 30,000 physicians in group practice. As second vice president, Mr. Ackerman would serve a five-year term on the group’s executive council, succeeding to the position of president during the fourth year.
The entry of the Montour County Montgomery House into the National Register was announced by William J. Wewer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The National Register, maintained by the U.S. Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., is the official list of the nation’s cultural resources, and includes properties significant in American history, architecture, archaeology and culture. There were approximately 950 properties on the Pennsylvania list.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Among the last activities of the retiring pastor of Mahoning Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Robert Taylor, was honoring a local Boy Scout, Arthur Snyder of Grand Street, with Scouting’s “God and Country” award. Taylor made the presentation at the Sunday morning services. Snyder, under Taylor's directions, completed a year’s work in order to qualify for the award. Snyder was a Danville News carrier. The minister was leaving Danville for a new post.
Members of the 1959 championship Elks team of the Danville YMCA Junior Baseball League were entertained at a party at the Elks Lodge on Bloom Street. Each boy on the team received a jacket from the lodge in appreciation for their efforts in winning the championship banner and trophy.
The jackets were of a blue wool material with each boy’s name and a baseball emblem indicating their championship in the league on the front. The name of the lodge was in white bold letters on the back of the jacket.
When handed his jacket, Rod Williams, a member of the team, put his jacket on backwards to make sure “everyone knew the name of what team he played.”
75 YEARS AGO (1944)
S 1-C Donald Magill, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Magill, Sr., Ash Street, was promoted in the rank of Radar Man 3-C. Magill was serving in the Pacific with the U.S. Navy,
The Mayan family received word that their son Gerald V. Mayan was promoted from the rank of second lieutenant to that of first lieutenant. Mayan had been serving overseas for the past year, stationed in the Chinese Theatre for the past six months. Lt. Mayan, who left for service with the 28th division of the local National Guard Corps, was now attached to the Ordnance Division of the U.S. Army.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
According to an article in The Morning News, a local newspaper, the girls of the Danville High School were going to be advanced from basketball spectators to basketball players. Girls class teams were to be formed and a girls varsity five was to compete with other girls high school teams during the coming season.
It was decided at a meeting of the board of directors of the YMCA to allow the girls of the high school to use the gymnasium between 6 and 7 on Tuesday and Friday evenings for basketball practice. The girls were to be given only the use of the gym floor, and the hours were such that they would not interfere with the men and boys.
For the privilege of using the gymnasium, the girls were charged a nominal fee of $1, which would make each girl a member of the Y Junior Auxiliary.
The girls were under the direction of Miss Aston and Miss Reed of the high school faculty and Mrs. Fred Jones, former Miss Edna Hughes. Each of the four high school classes would organize a girls basketball team and the “best material” that developed from those class teams players were to be selected for the high school team, which would represent the school in contests with teams from other high schools in this section. Two games had already been scheduled with the Lewisburg High School girls team.
Those in charge of the basketball training were planning hikes and other outdoor exercises for days when the girls were not in the gym, to harden their muscles and to get the girls in condition for strenuous work in the game. The girls, very enthusiastic about getting in the game, which they said would be a “mighty lot more fun than being compelled to sit on the sidelines and watch the boys play ball.” Already a number of the girls were making the bloomer suits with which they would wear when playing their basketball games.
A lot of my information comes from reading the Danville newspapers both on Newspapers.com and the microfilm at the Thomas Beaver Free Library. I usually condense the wording to important facts. The info in the article titled, “HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WILL PLAY BASKET BALL-CLASS TEAMS AND VARSITY,” was too interesting to only include the basics. The entire article gives us a look at how times have changed in the past 100 years.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column appears every week in The Danville News.