The Danville area will be flooded with arts, crafts and Danville history this weekend.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, there will be living history demonstrations, arts, crafts and food vendors, an outhouse privy dig and train excursions. Live music will fill Canal Park and the Thomas Beaver Free Library will be the site of several discussions on canals, prohibition, iron ore mines and more.
The day will have at least a little something for everyone and a lot for fans of Danville’s rich 231 years of history, which includes the production of America’s first t-rail in 1845. The iron rails that the first U.S. locomotives traveled on were forged in Danville furnaces using coal and ore from the surrounding hills.
“This festival is a testament to the strong sense of community we have here in Danville,” said Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance. “It is a time for us to come together, celebrate our heritage, and appreciate the incredible talent that our local artists bring to the table. It is also a great opportunity to explore the local downtown businesses.”
Van Wagner, a Danville native and historian, and a group of volunteers has spearheaded the Danville Heritage Festival since 2015. He also provided interesting presentations and experiments for the festival’s predecessor, the Iron Heritage Festival.
This year, the Danville Area High School agriculture science teacher and his students investigated the importance of mules in American history and made another new connection for the festival.
“One of my all-time favorite photos shows a man hauling what I believe to be iron ore off of Bald Top,” Wagner said. “You can see the Montour Iron Works (where the middle school is today) and much of Danville in the background. His wagon is being pulled by two animals. Horses or mules? I can’t tell.”
Wagner cited one resource that claimed a typical Pennsylvania iron furnace required 50 horses and mules — and Danville had 12 furnaces. Wagner and his students fixed up a donated mule statue and added it to the mine car display in front of the Montour County Courthouse on Mill Street. Wagner and his students will conduct a presentation on the importance of mules in the iron industry from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the display.
Speakers will present on everything from mules to a Declaration of Independence document being signed in Jersey Shore. Food options will include everything from international cuisine to sno-cones. Vendors will be selling items from homemade dog treats to upcycled furniture. The day’s activities will end with a professional fireworks display.
That is quite a variety for an end-of-summer celebration of Danville.
Dressler said organizers also saw an opportunity to do more than just celebrate, collaborating with the Going Gold team to use the festival to increase awareness about pediatric cancer and its impact on families.
“The festivities will culminate in a breathtaking fireworks display, lighting up the night sky in a dazzling spectacle that will leave a lasting impression,” Dressler said. “Through this event, we aim to showcase the rich tapestry of our town’s heritage while standing together in support of a vital cause.”
Festival events begin with a hike Friday evening and run through Sunday. For a full schedule, go to the events section at visitdanvillepa.org.