The request earlier this month for Danville Borough Council to approve an LGBTQ proclamation by John Grabusky was bold and smart.
Grabusky, of the Columbia Montour Pride Committee, asked the board to recognize Oct. 16 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) “OUTFEST” throughout the borough and is “committed to supporting visibility, dignity and equality for LGBTQ people in our diverse community.”
In a conservative region, the request was likely to face opposition. Danville’s council, in some way, was the opposition.
Councilmen Wesley Walters of the 1st Ward, Vice President Byard Woodruff of the 3rd Ward, and Joe Stigerwalt of the 4th Ward voted to approve the proclamation. Councilman Howard Beers voted no. Council President Kevin Herritt, of the 4th Ward, and 2nd Ward Councilman Jim Gregg abstained. Christian Force, 1st Ward, and Jeremiah Walter, 2nd Ward, were absent.
The proclamation failed to pass by one vote.
Council members who voted against approval or who abstained from voting provided different reasons why, including religious beliefs and their understanding it’s not council’s place to make proclamations.
Mayor Bernice Swank, who has made proclamations in the past, said she stood behind council’s decision. This proclamation came from an outside group, not from within her own office, as is customary.
“The question I asked is if you do a proclamation if other groups come in, do you do it for them?” Swank said.
This doesn’t feel like as slippery a slope as some make it out to be. What is the real harm of offering support for a group that could use some?
While the measure failed to gather traction this time, it did get nearly enough and, more importantly, it started a conversation about the issue in a public forum. In some ways, that is a significant step forward.
Cathy Lauinger, 38, who lives in Danville with her wife, is a member of the Columbia Montour Pride Committee.
“This was an unfortunate outcome, but we still have hope for the council,” Lauringer said after the meeting. “I live here in town and I’m not going be sad and disappointed and walking away. I’m looking forward to additional conversations because this is my community.”
Lauringer said the committee is also seeking proclamation approval from other local governmental entities. Each time it is brought up in a public forum it will draw out people who support and oppose it, growing the conversation and helping local leaders make informed choices.
Meetings are held in public so officials can be held accountable and so their constituents, like Lauringer, can provide feedback and put new issues on the table.