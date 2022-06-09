Geisinger’s purchase of land from the Sisters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius is expected to close later this month, but the development of two new health system properties is already in motion.
The health care giant is planning a new behavioral health center and a new hospitality facility.
People who attended the zoning hearing, where the plans were revealed, asked good questions, and Geisinger seemed to have a lot of good answers.
Geisinger decided to purchase 32 acres of land on the grounds that include the Mother House and Villas. Those structures will be owned by Geisinger, but remain unchanged, a relief for many of Danville’s longtime residents, some of whom attended school either when it was St. Cyril Academy, a high school for girls, or the preschool which is in the school facility currently.
“Geisinger, and certainly myself, don’t want to see those buildings demolished,” said engineer Nicholas Argot, of Borton Lawson Engineering and architecture firm in Wilkes-Barre.
Questions were raised about purchasing land owned by the Sisters off Route 11 instead. Argot said Geisinger considered the tract, but after surveying it ultimately chose its current plan because the Route 11 land is in the flood plain and is “very steep.”
The hospitality facility is expected to operate similarly to the Pine Barn Inn, which is adjacent to, and owned by the hospital. It sometimes houses patients who don’t require overnight hospital care, in addition to the general public.
The behavioral health facility will address current and future demand for adult, pediatric and adolescent patients who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The structure would consolidate inpatient behavioral health programs from Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Community Medical Center.
The project would also upgrade Basilica Lane on St. Cyril grounds, reopening that entrance on Railroad Street for Geisinger’s facilities. The Sisters would continue to use the Academy Avenue entrance that turns into Maria Hall Drive.
The planning commission approved the subdivision, but Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn recommended Geisinger submit a sketch plan to show the location of the structures.
Everyone will know more once sketches and more details are revealed.
For now, it’s best to remember Geisinger has deep ties to the Danville community and the resources available to not only get the facilities it wants, but to complete the project in a manner that is tasteful and maintains the beauty of the St. Cyril complex.