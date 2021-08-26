Fireworks on the Fourth of July are as American as traditions get.
Pennsylvania realized this in 2017 when it loosened restrictions on firecrackers, allowing the state’s residents to upgrade from sparklers and toy cap gun-level explosives to more powerful and entertaining displays.
This was exciting for some newly adventurous residents, a bit of a relief for others who were already acquiring and setting off fireworks illegally, and welcomed by attendees at both factions’ holiday gatherings.
The change, however, has proven problematic in that residents’ patriotic revelry has been expanded both late into the night and for weeks and months surrounding the holiday.
Incidents and fireworks complaints have been on the rise since 2017, according to the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
Montour County has not been immune. Complaints have been so bad that a Danville Borough Council committee is ready to create an ordinance to regulate them.
Wall Street resident Denise Day told council two weeks ago her senior dog has tremors when fireworks go off in her neighborhood from the spring through the fall. She said she and her husband sometimes won’t take the dog out until 11 p.m., when the borough noise ordinance goes into effect.
Day’s concerns weren’t the only ones fielded by Mayor Bernice Swank.
“It’s not fair,” Swank said. “I’ve had calls about babies, scaring babies, and shift workers not being able to sleep.”
Unfortunately, that sounds like more than enough reason to revive discussion of and strongly consider some kind of ordinance. It’s the duty of borough officials to enforce the law, keep borough residents safe and meet their needs.
Something else Swank said during the meeting really stands out.
Borough police only received three calls on the Fourth of July.
Whether residents were annoyed and pets were frightened, fireworks were set off and calls weren’t made because celebration on this particular holiday is expected and embraced when it is done legally, safely — fireworks cannot be set off within 150 feet of a house — and within reason.
A noise ordinance that lasts until 11 p.m., like Danville’s, is beyond generous. Continuing later than that is greedy.
There are few better definitions for causing a disturbance than setting off explosives in your backyard a month or two after Independence Day or two weeks before it.
Be kind, respect your neighbors and, instead of lighting one more bottle rocket, put that energy toward making next year’s holiday celebration worthy of the wait.