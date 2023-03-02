For 75 years — give or take a decade or three — the Danville German Society has blended the absurd with the essential.
In late winter, the society gathers to hold important contests. The festivities are named after its main event — the Elk Toss.
The other activities are just as absurd — elk bugling, scrap iron toss, salad toss, block shoot, beard contest, puppet show, and skateboard/scooter competition.
The event has grown over the years, gaining new participants, and it’s no secret why.
Unlike run-of-the-mill absurdly fun gatherings held throughout the Valley, this one also helps to provide a service to the community.
During a break in competition, a charity auction is held.
All funds raised during the event benefited the nonprofit homeless shelter The Gate House in Danville and the Jana Marie Foundation in State College.
“Over the years, we’ve really gotten involved with The Gate House. That’s the charity that gets the most passing from our group,” said Van Wagner, a Danville German Society co-founder. “They really appreciate what it’s all about, helping families who need housing. That’s what we all rally around. Once you have a cause, you have a good group of people, the rest of it comes together.”
Wagner said the society is just a fun group of people who want to have a lot of fun for a good cause.
Cindy Powers was one of the new attendees this year. Powers is the program director at The Gate House.
“It’s a community effort. When we have a need, we let it be known, and it’s there,” Powers said. “It’s hard sometimes because we’re helping people who are in dire straights.
“On the flip side, I get to see the generosity of the community. Why not have fun while we’re doing it?”
The Elk Toss has been in hibernation for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but before that, in 2020, the charity auction and winter festival raised $2,800. It raised $2,150 in 2019 and $2,500 in 2018.
Split between multiple causes, the total amount isn’t going to pay for a new wing or vehicle at The Gate House, but every penny can make a huge difference for nonprofits trying to balance the books.
“This is a real grassroots way for people to make a difference in their community,” said Mike Espinosa, of Lewisburg, who helped Wagner with the auction.
The Danville German Society and its Elk Toss are uniquely absurd, but their community-centered focus is a sentiment that is begging to be duplicated in backyard gatherings around the region.