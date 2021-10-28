The full Halloween experience returns to Danville starting tonight with the 2021 Halloween Parade.
It’s been two years since residents, Scout troops, churches and the like devised ghoulish or funny floats and people donned costumes to entertain watchers lining the streets.
Then, on Saturday, trick-or-treaters will visit Danville homes with their lights on to fill bags and buckets with goodies.
While both activities are a welcome return to normal, there is some sense that the state and region have beaten the COVID-19 pandemic and that’s not the case, largely because young children still are not eligible to be vaccinated against the disease and others are choosing to not be vaccinated.
The spread of COVID-19 remains high across all 67 counties in Pennsylvania and 78.9 percent of all counties in the United States as of Thursday.
New infections have both decreased in Montour and Northumberland counties in each of the last three weeks, a positive sign, but there are still concerns.
With required mask use reduced in much of the U.S., the University of Washington’s influential COVID-19 forecasting model is predicting increasing infections and hospitalizations in November, according to an Associated Press story.
Another indicator concerning federal officials: COVID-19 deaths per day have begun to creep back up again after a decline that started in late September. Deaths are running at about 1,700 per day, up from close to 1,500 two weeks ago, according to the same story.
In Pennsylvania, 1,797 residents have died from COVID-19 in October alone, making it the sixth-most deadly month of the 20-month pandemic.
According to Dr. Swathi Gowtham, Geisinger director of pediatric infection prevention, the parade will be much safer for vaccinated individuals than it would have been last year, and it being an outdoor event — trick-or-treating also benefits from being mostly outdoors — also helps to reduce the risk of infection.
“The transmission in our area is still pretty substantial. Even if you’re outdoors and in a crowd, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) does recommend masking,” Gowtham said.
Gowtham recommends as much social distancing as possible for parade spectators. She also suggested incorporating masks into children’s costumes. Most masks as part of traditional costumes won’t offer protection, but cloth masks and surgical-style masks can easily become part of many costumes from superheroes to surgeons, she said.
Tonight and this weekend, enjoy our return to normalcy and stay safe as we try to avoid a virus resurgence that could overrun an already overloaded emergency department and health care system.