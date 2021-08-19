“It was August, and the fields were high with corn.”
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
According to the photos in The Danville News, the sports teams, with the start of school in sight, were busy preparing for the upcoming season.
Coach Jeff Brandt had the Ironmen and Lady Ironmen cross country teams doing pushups and running laps around the stadium to get in shape for their first meet.
Senior Greg Sidorov and the Danville boys’ soccer team practiced on the field, hoping to defend their league and district titles won last year. Doug Hoffman was pictured winding up for a boot. He was one of the returning seniors. The district title was the first under current head coach Nick Kindt.
The members of the Danville field hockey team also ran laps before doing drills while Jess Bennett took a shot at the goal. Bennett was one of two key returning seniors with Kelsie Haskins.
The girls’ tennis team was also busy doing jumping jacks prior to the start of practice. Senior Laurel Edwards was pictured returning a forehand.
For the second straight year, Danville ended up as the top team in the North Branch League (NBL) and this time around the Jays did it by sweeping the team that has been their nemesis, the Jays (21-7), with a 15-4 romp over Watsontown-Milton, clinching their second consecutive NBL title.
The Danville Jays were presented with the Millard C. Ludwig Trophy winning the 2001 Championship. Devon Knorr and Chuck Fausnaught were co-managers.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
This special article in The Danville News by Gail Johnson mentioned Danville’s Summer Theatre (DST) that brought many enjoyable performances to the area including “Pinocchio.” The performance was considered to possibly be the best example of young local talent, yet to be seen on stage.
Pinocchio was based on the book, “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” by Carlo Collodi with the adaptation by Jim Eiler, music by Jim Eiler and Jeanne Bargy. The characters were brought to life by the talent of the entire cast. Wendy Witmer directed the children and teenagers in the successful show with some help from DST advisors Mrs. Nancy J. Coughlin and Mrs. Christine Linn.
Beth Linn, as Angelina, Annette Doran, as Antonio, and David Kimber as Geppetto turned in fine performances as they sang and acted amongst an army of talented cast members. Each member of the cast played a special role in making the play as delightful as it was. Paul Sticklin, who starred in the title role, stole the show and the hearts of his audience as he acted and sang as if he’s been doing it for years.
Wayne Strouse, a Danville 12-year-old, became the Washies Playground’s 1981 basketball “Dizzy Dribbling Derby King.” The youngster’s performance was judged “Best of Show” in the competition.
Shawn “Skeeter” Brady, ex-DHS grid track standout, was leaving Danville to report to Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy (FUMA) for preseason football drills.
“Coaches at FUMA would find Brady to be a spirited youngster who turned belief into action.” The down south institution of learning played a tough schedule including teams from some of the nation’s top ranked grid powers.
The CATV Danville Little League team won the 1981 Championship. Team members included Matt Fleming, Carl Foust, Jeff Strausser, Straughn Lumpkin, Mike Welliver, Eric Segada, Tyler Dewalt, Bryan James, David Betz, Daryn James, Chris Schutter, Mike Snyder, Brian Brocius, David Rogers and Joe Rogers.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)About 200 young ladies from Pennsylvania, other states and nations would attend St. Cyril Academy in the new term. The girls would be from Danville, other sections of the commonwealth, Alabama, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Ecuador, Panama and Venezuela.
The Washies Midget League was decided as the Pirates finished the season with 13 wins and five losses. The league champs received the annual “Watermelon Trophy.” The squad included Gene Stetler, Larry Baer, Dave Bressler, R. Hawk, Wayne Rake, Ray Leighow, Bill Pritchard, Mike Straussner, Mike McCloskey, Dick Irving and Ray Tobin.
The Pirates lost by 12-8 to the League All Stars.
Carolyn Clark and Nancy Clark, members of Mayberry 4-H Club and winners in the dress revue at the Junior Achievement Show at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, were pictured in the local newspaper wearing their winning dresses.
The three top prize-winners in “Prize Day” held at the Ma-Ho-Tow Playground were shown with their gifts in The Danville Newspaper. Jack Mertz displayed the shooting gallery; won as third prize; Ralph Weaver held his new set of binoculars, his first-place award and Jean Mertz, a new transistor radio, her second-place prize.
Many of the children at the Riverside Playground participated in the hat-making contest. Christine Magill took first place with her “Bunny Hat.” Ricky Seitz and Lee Erdman had the Funniest Hats.
The grid team practice, underway early in the morning, was pictured in the newspaper doing calisthenics. Coach Jay Livziey commented that there were 70 boys at practice. Co-captains were Fred Gerringer, quarterback, and Larry Rudy, an end.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
The committee of the Montour-Delong Fair announced plans to revive the fair after a five-year layoff due to the war, in October.
The fair originally was a school project at the Delong Memorial School in 1935. It became popular and expanded so fast that it gradually became a countywide event.
The 1946 fair would be the 8th annual presentation. There were 400 life members in the association.
The Model Airplane Contest, an activity sponsored by the Ferry Street Playground, with the cooperation of the Danville Airport and the W.W. Welliver Hardware Company, winners were selected at the Danville Airport.
Thirty models were on display; the honor of having the most entries went to Daniel Yeigh, who displayed seven models and Donald Gearhart, with three models entered.
The first-place prize, an hour of free instruction donated by the airport, was won by Daniel Yeigh with his flying model. Second-place prize, which went to Donald Gearhart for a scale model, was an official baseball and $2.
Third place went to Bud Haines with a Piper Cub Cruiser. He received a model airplane kit from Wellivers. Fourth place went to Terry Mader, who received a model airplane kit from Welliver for his B-29 model. Fifth place went to the Yeigh boy for a Grumman Fighter, sixth place to Jack Spade for his B-25 and seventh place to George Morrall.
